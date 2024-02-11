Women's basketball - Purdue falls to Indiana 95-62, gets swept in series
Purdue women's basketball fell on Sunday afternoon to in-state rival No. 14 Indiana, 95-62 in what complete a sweep in favor of the Hoosiers this season. The Boilermakers were on the cusp of an upset victory against the Big Ten leading Hoosiers in January before falling in Mackey Arena. Indiana has now swept the Barn Burner Trophy series in each of the last five seasons, with Purdue's last win in the rivalry coming in January 2019.
The Boilermakers have fallen to 10-13 on the season and 3-9 in Big Ten play with Sunday's defeat, which is the eighth in the last nine games for Katie Gearlds and company. Purdue will take a road trip to play Northwestern, who owns the worst record in the conference this season, on Wednesday night.
Purdue kept pace with the high-scoring Hoosiers offense in the early going behind strong starts by its front court duo of Mary Ashley Stevenson and Caitlyn Harper, who combined for 12 of the team's 14 first quarter points. The Boilermakers trailed 18-14 after ten minutes of play, however, after Sarah Scalia and Chloe Moore-McNeil led a furious start for Indiana.
The Hoosiers opened things up in the second quarter, getting out to a 32-20 led at the 5:12 mark after outscoring Purdue 16-6 to start the quarter. Sophie Swanson and Mary Ashley Stevenson headlined an 8-2 run by the Boilermakers to cut the deficit to six less than two minutes later before the Hoosiers got hot again and took a 41-30 lead into halftime.
Indiana took control out of the break behind an 11-0 run that made it a 55-34 Indiana advantage just over four minutes into the second half. Scalia and Moore-McNeil came up big again, combining for 20 points, including a 5-6 mark from three-point range in the period. Purdue was held to 33% shooting in the quarter as Indiana wound up leading by as much as 26 heading into the final frame.
Purdue's hopes of a historic comeback win were shot in the final ten minutes as Indiana continued its dominance in the fourth quarter with reserves getting extended minutes. The Hoosiers expanded the lead to as much as 35 points in the final minute, coasting to a 95-62 win.
Freshman forward Mary Ashley Stevenson continued her recent stellar play, despite coming off nose surgery earlier in the week, leading the way with 16 points on 7-9 shooting from the field for the Boilermakers. Stevenson averaged 20.5 points and five rebounds across Purdue's two outings this week.
Caitlyn Harper and Sophie Swanson were the only other Boilermakers to reach double-figures in the loss, having 13 and 11 points respectively on Sunday afternoon. It was the third time Swanson had 10 or more points in a game this season and the first since January 24th.
The trio of Abbey Ellis, Madison Layden and Rashunda Jones all struggled against Indiana's defense, combining to shoot just 2-17 with eight total points in the defeat. Sunday was just the fourth time Ellis failed to hit double-figures on the season.
Purdue also struggled to defend the three-point line, allowing the Hoosiers to shoot 62% from behind the arc, along with a 59% clip on field goals.
Katie Gearlds' group turned it over 14 times, which was under their season average, but were outpaced in points off turnovers 12-0 in favor of the Hoosiers. Indiana's Scalia, Moore-McNeil and McKenzie Holmes combined for 58 points while all shooting 50% or better from the field.