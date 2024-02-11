Purdue women's basketball fell on Sunday afternoon to in-state rival No. 14 Indiana, 95-62 in what complete a sweep in favor of the Hoosiers this season. The Boilermakers were on the cusp of an upset victory against the Big Ten leading Hoosiers in January before falling in Mackey Arena. Indiana has now swept the Barn Burner Trophy series in each of the last five seasons, with Purdue's last win in the rivalry coming in January 2019. The Boilermakers have fallen to 10-13 on the season and 3-9 in Big Ten play with Sunday's defeat, which is the eighth in the last nine games for Katie Gearlds and company. Purdue will take a road trip to play Northwestern, who owns the worst record in the conference this season, on Wednesday night.

Purdue kept pace with the high-scoring Hoosiers offense in the early going behind strong starts by its front court duo of Mary Ashley Stevenson and Caitlyn Harper, who combined for 12 of the team's 14 first quarter points. The Boilermakers trailed 18-14 after ten minutes of play, however, after Sarah Scalia and Chloe Moore-McNeil led a furious start for Indiana. The Hoosiers opened things up in the second quarter, getting out to a 32-20 led at the 5:12 mark after outscoring Purdue 16-6 to start the quarter. Sophie Swanson and Mary Ashley Stevenson headlined an 8-2 run by the Boilermakers to cut the deficit to six less than two minutes later before the Hoosiers got hot again and took a 41-30 lead into halftime. Indiana took control out of the break behind an 11-0 run that made it a 55-34 Indiana advantage just over four minutes into the second half. Scalia and Moore-McNeil came up big again, combining for 20 points, including a 5-6 mark from three-point range in the period. Purdue was held to 33% shooting in the quarter as Indiana wound up leading by as much as 26 heading into the final frame. Purdue's hopes of a historic comeback win were shot in the final ten minutes as Indiana continued its dominance in the fourth quarter with reserves getting extended minutes. The Hoosiers expanded the lead to as much as 35 points in the final minute, coasting to a 95-62 win.