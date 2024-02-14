Katie Gearlds and company move to 11-13 overall and 4-9 in conference play on the season after Wednesday's win. Purdue has won two of its last three and will return to Mackey Arena on Saturday evening to take on Nebraska.

Purdue women's basketball secured a blowout victory on Valentine's Day, defeating Northwestern 74-48 in Evanston on Wednesday night. The Boilermakers also notched their first Big Ten road victory of the season with the win over the Wildcats.

It was a fast start for the Boilermakers in Evanston, who sprinted out to a quick 9-0 lead less than four minutes into the evening. The run was headlined by none other than the reigning National Freshman of the Week, Mary Ashley Stevenson, who had an early four points for Purdue.

Northwestern began the game 0-6 from the field before Melannie Daley got things going for the Wildcats. Daley went on a 6-0 run of her own following Purdue's early 9-0 lead.

Another 9-0 run by the Boilermakers followed the brief Northwestern charge as Abbey Ellis got things going offensively. The run gave Purdue a 12-point led in the final minute of the first quarter before Maggie Pina knocked down a three in the closing seconds.

What allowed Northwestern to keep things close was Purdue's six turnovers in the opening ten minutes, resulting in all nine of the Wildcats' points.

Northwestern was unable to make up much ground while Purdue struggled from the field to start the second quarter, not scoring until the 7:04 mark. Back-and-forth baskets kept it a seven point game until the final four minutes of the half, when the Boilermakers found a surge.

Purdue closed the first half on a 12-0 run over the final 3:47 of the second quarter, which was kickstarted by back-to-back threes from Madison Layden and was capped off by a pair of layups from Caitlyn Harper. The run helped Purdue take a 36-17 lead into halftime in Evanston.

Harper and Layden led the way in the scoring department in the first half, having 11 and 9 points respectively in the opening 20 minutes of play. Abbey Ellis also added seven points on 2-6 shooting from the field.

Along with having the edge offensively, the Boilermakers also dominated on the glass in the first half, having 27 rebounds in the first 20 minutes, which nearly matched their average per game this season (34.4). That mark also included 11 offensive rebounds, leading to 12 second chance points. Northwestern was doubled up on the boards, coming down with just 13 rebounds in the first half.