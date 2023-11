One of Purdue women's basketball's talented freshmen is already gaining recognition two weeks into her Boilermaker career, as freshman guard Rashunda Jones was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday.

The rookie guard showed out in Purdue's win over Texas A&M on Thursday night, dropping a career-high 20 points on 8-11 shooting and a pair of rebounds. It was the first 20+ point game from a Boilermaker freshman since Karissa McLaughlin, per Purdue women's basketball's release today. McLaughlin was also the last Boilermaker to win the award.

The standout performance last week came on the heels of Jones averaging four points on 20% shooting from the field over her previous two outings.