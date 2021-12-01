David Bell named Big Ten Receiver of the Year
Purdue receiver David Bell was recognized as the Big Ten Receiver of the Year on Wednesday, in addition to earning consensus first-team All-Big Ten honors from the league coaches and media.
Despite playing just 11 games--he missed the Illinois game with a concussion--Bell leads the Big Ten with 93 receptions for a league-high 1,286 yards to go along with six TD grabs. The Indianapolis native also is a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award given to the nation's top receiver.
Fifth-year senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell was a consensus second-team choice.
Honorable mention choices by the coaches: junior tight end Payne Durham, super senior tackle Greg Long, super senior guard Tyler Witt, junior receiver Milton Wright. Honorable mention by the media: sophomore center Gus Hartwig, Witt and Wright.
Defensive players and specialists were honored on Tuesday.
