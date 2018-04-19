It's been something of a foregone conclusion that Yanni Karlaftis would have a Purdue offer.

But for Purdue, the timing of its offer to the West Lafayette High School freshman was tied to optics, Jeff Brohm and staff not wanting the offer to come off as the back end of a package deal after older brother George Karlaftis committed in the fall.

Thursday, the time came.

"I've been talking to Purdue for a while, and they just basically wanted it to be the right time for them to give me a scholarship," Yanni Karlaftis said. "I know they've been really interested in me, but they didn't want anybody conflicted and thinking they were offering me just because of my brother. They just wanted to make sure that wouldn't be an issue."

Circumstance might have accelerated things.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Class of 2021 athlete was offered by Michigan recently, that seemingly tied to the Wolverines' ongoing pursuit of George Karlaftis. But this week, Michigan State and Indiana followed.

"I expected it to be a bit sooner, but I knew it was coming," Yanni Karlaftis said of the Purdue offer. "Purdue's great and I'm really glad they offered me and I'm sure my brother is, too, and I think they did a good thing by not just offering me (right away) and letting everyone think they were offering me just for my brother. That wouldn't be good for me. I want people to know I'm working hard to get my offers."

Purdue connections run deep in the Karlaftis' family, a significant element in George Karlaftis' early commitment and a factor that could also matter when the time comes for Yanni Karlaftis to sort through the many college options he'll have.

"It's been pretty overwhelming," Yanni Karlaftis said of the burst of offers that have come at him this early.

It's not difficult to see why they have, though.

Like his older brother, Yanni Karlaftis is physically advanced for his age and an outstanding athlete for his size.

Basically, he's currently a defensive back — he recorded five interceptions and nearly 50 tackles as just a freshman for the Red Devils — in a linebacker's body, one that could conceivably grow into a defensive end's in time.

"Most colleges like me as an athlete who can stand up, put my hand down, or pretty much anything," Yanni Karlaftis said. "Of course each college might want me for something different, but I have three more years for them to see where exactly they'd want to play me.

"Last year I didn't get the most playing time in the world, but I think I did get enough for them to see what I can do. I can play the pass, play the run, I think, and so outside 'backer, I think, might be perfect for me."