Yanni Karlaftis is on the move again.

The redshirt freshman is now a linebacker, GoldandBlack.com has confirmed. Karlaftis was playing LEO, a hybrid end/linebacker spot. It's hoped the 6-3, 235-pound Karlaftis can bolster the linebacking unit.

The position switch was made earlier last week, as Karlaftis warmed up with the linebackers at Wisconsin on Saturday.

Karlaftis had requested a move to LEO in the spring after he arrived on campus in 2021 as a linebacker from nearby West Lafayette High School. Karlaftis was in the process of bulking up and adapting to the LEO slot. He has played defensive snaps in just two games in 2022 (14 total): Indiana State and Maryland. Overall, Karlaftis has played in four games and made two tackles with half a TFL and half a sack in 2022.



Purdue has Kydran Jenkins and Scotty Humpich as its top two LEOs, as well as promising true freshman Nic Caraway in the mix.

Karlaftis is expected to play WILL, a spot manned by O.C. Brothers, Semisi Fakasiieiki and Clyde Washington.

Karlaftis is the younger brother of former Purdue All-American defensive end George Karlaftis, who was a first-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2022 NFL draft.