AP's All-American teams have been released and Zach Edey has earned 1st team All-American honors for the second straight season. It's no surprise for last year's Player of the Year, and likely two-time Player of the Year. The senior returned to Purdue after spending the off-season working out for NBA teams. Edey spent the summer with Team Canada in the Basketball World Cup.



Edey is averaging 24.4 points a game, 11.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 2.2 blocks while shooting nearly 62% from the floor. He's led Purdue to its second straight #1 seed and another Big Ten Conference Championship.



Sophomore guard Braden Smith gets his first acknowledgement by the AP voters, and received honorable mention after averaging 12.5 points a game, 5.8 rebounds, and 7.3 assists while shooting 45% from three.



It's unclear if this satiated Zach Edey's request from earlier in the year, but the honorable mention nods to Smith's rise as one of the best point guards in the country.



