{{ timeAgo('2023-04-18 12:31:13 -0500') }}
basketball
Edit
Zach Edey Declares for the NBA Draft
Casey Bartley
•
BoilerUpload
Basketball Columnist
Zach Edey has declared for the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility.
He posted on twitter his decision: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What does this mean?
It means that Zach Edey will, as expected, go through the process of the NBA draft. The same as he did last year. He will go to the combine, talk to NBA personnel, visit teams for 1 on 1's, and see NBA doctors.
He'll be measured, weighed, poked, and prodded, and afterwards, Edey will have to make the choice that hangs over his 7-4 high head and Purdue as a program.
Zach Edey is the reigning National Player of the Year after sweeping all the National Awards, nearly unanimously. He was also part of just the second #1 seed team to lose in the NCAA Tournament.
After that crushing defeat, he spoke to media and said if money wasn't involved this would be a no brainer. He loves Purdue and would come back in a heartbeat. Instead, he has to weigh what is best for him and his family. At his size - 7'4 and nearly 300 lbs. - he doesn't know how long his body has left to play basketball.
This is unlikely to be a quick process as players have until June 1st to pull out of the NBA draft and keep their eligibility in tact. Edey will look to the NBA to see if the throwback post player at his size still has value after dominating college basketball in his junior season.
Edey has also seen success on the Team Canada team, adding potential proof that he can be effective against other pros.
This year's NBA Combine will take place in Chicago from May 15-21st.