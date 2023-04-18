It means that Zach Edey will, as expected, go through the process of the NBA draft. The same as he did last year. He will go to the combine, talk to NBA personnel, visit teams for 1 on 1's, and see NBA doctors.



He'll be measured, weighed, poked, and prodded, and afterwards, Edey will have to make the choice that hangs over his 7-4 high head and Purdue as a program.



Zach Edey is the reigning National Player of the Year after sweeping all the National Awards, nearly unanimously. He was also part of just the second #1 seed team to lose in the NCAA Tournament.



After that crushing defeat, he spoke to media and said if money wasn't involved this would be a no brainer. He loves Purdue and would come back in a heartbeat. Instead, he has to weigh what is best for him and his family. At his size - 7'4 and nearly 300 lbs. - he doesn't know how long his body has left to play basketball.



This is unlikely to be a quick process as players have until June 1st to pull out of the NBA draft and keep their eligibility in tact. Edey will look to the NBA to see if the throwback post player at his size still has value after dominating college basketball in his junior season.



Edey has also seen success on the Team Canada team, adding potential proof that he can be effective against other pros.



This year's NBA Combine will take place in Chicago from May 15-21st.





