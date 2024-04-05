Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.
Zach Edey is now halfway to repeating as the National Player of the Year by all six recognized award services, and if he repeats in all six he would be the first player to ever win all six NPOY awards in consecutive seasons. Ralph Sampson only won five of six in his final year of college.
The latest award was the Associated Press Player of the Year Award.
Edey is expected to get his fourth such award later this afternoon after the U.S. Basketball Writer's Association names its Player of the Year. The Wooden Award will be announced on April 12th, while the Naismith Award will be announced this coming Sunday.
