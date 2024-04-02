Last season Zach Edey made a clean sweep of the National Player of the Year Awards. The same is expected this season. Today was yet another one, as he was named the National Association of Basketball Coaches Player of the Year.

Last season Edey officially swept all six of hte major National Player of the Year Awards:

- Naismith

- Associated Press

- John Wooden

- Oscar Robertson

- NABC

- Sporting News

Today's announcement already gives him two of the needed six for another sweep, as he has already won the Sporting News Award last week. If he manages to sweep all six major awards again he would be the first player in the history of college basketball to sweep all six twice.

Ralph Sampson won three of the six in 1981, swept all six in 1982, and only won five of the six in 1983, as some guy named Michael Jordan took the Sporting News award that season to deny Sampson another sweep.

The only other player to to win two National Player of the Year Awards from any service since Sampson was Luka Garza, who won the Sporting News in 2020 and 2021, and that Jordan fellow in 1983 and 1984 from The Sporting News.