The reigning, defending, national, heavyweight Naismith player of the year, Zach Edey, is once again a finalist and presumed favorite to repeat as college basketball's best player.



Zach Edey swept every national award last year, and is on pace to do the same this season.



Edey is averaging 24.5 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 2.3 blocks per game. He's shooting 63.4% from the field and 71% from the free throw line.



He led Purdue to its second straight Big Ten Conference regular season title, going 28-3 in the regular season.



The post-season success has followed Purdue this year as it heads to Detroit for a Sweet 16 matchup with Gonzaga. Zach Edey became just the second player with more than 50 points and 35 rebounds after to games in the NCAA Tournament with a 60% or better field goal percentage.



Edey's remarkable career has him as the highest scorer and rebounder at Purdue All-Time.