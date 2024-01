Late in the first half of today's game at Rutgers Zach Edey did something that only five other Purdue players have done. On a lob pass from Braden Smith, Edey slammed home one of his signature dunks and passed the 2,000 point threshold of his career.

Purdue All-Time Scoring Leaders Player Points Rick Mount 2,323 Joe Barry Carroll 2,175 E'Twaun Moore 2,136 Dave Schellhase 2,074 Troy Lewis 2,038 Zach Edey 2,001

Advertisement

Edey also became just the second Purdue player to score 2,000 points and grab 1,000 rebounds, joining Joe Barry Carroll on that exclusive list.

Purdue All-Time Rebounding Leaders Player Rebounds Joe Barry Carroll 1,148 Zach Edey 1,080

Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOAD to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com