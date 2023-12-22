Zach Edey is doing something that simply does not happen in college basketball anymore. It is rare that a National Player of the Year returns to school instead of going to the NBA. He stands an excellent chance of becoming a two-time winner of the award, something that hasn't been done in over 40 years. If he wins again he will join three-time winners Bill Walton and Ralph Sampson as the only multiple-time winners of the Naismith Award, and they only won multiple awards it because it was rare for someone to go th the League early. What we are seeing now we may not see again, at least for a long time in college basketball. It also means he is climbing several leaderboards and he is in reach of a few all-time Purdue records. There is no question Edey is one of the best to ever wear a Purdue uniform. By the end of the year he might be THE best.

All-Time Scoring Record

Purdue All-Time Scoring Leaders Player Points Rick Mount 2,323 Joe Barry Carroll 2,175 E'Twaun Moore 2,136 Dave Schellhase 2,074 Troy Lewis 2,038 Terry Dischinger 1,979 Carsen Edwards 1,920 JaJuan Johnson 1,919 ZACH EDEY 1,821

Last night Edey moved into ninth place on the school scoring list, passing Walter Jordan. It will be a few games before he moves up another spot or two, but he would quickly move to seventh in 4-5 games because Carsen Edwards and JaJuan Johnson are so close. Last night was his 111th career game it is extremely unlikely that he will tie Dakota Mathias for the career games played record of 141, as it would mean Purdue would somehow finish in the bottom four of the Big Ten, win five games in the Big Ten Tournament, then reach the national title game. It is pretty safe to assume he has at least 21 games left (19 regular season, 1 Big Ten Tournament, 1 NCAA Tournament game at minimum), with a likely maximum of 29 (19 regular season, 4 Big Ten Tournament games, 6 NCAA). Here is what he needs to average the rest of hte way to get the 503 points needed to pass Rick Mount:

Chasing Mount Games Left Average Needed 21 23.95 22 22.86 23 21.86 24 20.96 25 20.12 26 19.35 27 18.63 28 17.96 29 17.34

What is amazing is that Mount established the record in just 72 career games without a three-point line. That is barely over two seasons with today's 31 game regular seasons plus postseason tournaments. He never played a single Big Ten Tournament game and played in only four NCAA Tournament games. He also could not play as a freshman. If you give Mount a modern schedule, a freshman year, and a three-point line it is a safe guess that he hits 3,500 points, and maybe even 4,000. If he scored his career average of 32.3 points per game and plays in 140 games (the same length of career as JaJuan Johnson and E'Twaun Moore) he finishes with 4.522 points. Edey will likely finish in the 135-140 game range for his career. That would put him in the top 10 in that category. His current average is 24.0 ppg, so Mount's record is officially in range. Projected game for Record: NCAA Tournament First weekend

All-Time Rebounds

While the points record has a little mystery to it, especially since it may depend on how many postseason games Purdue plays, the all-time record for rebounds is probably going to fall.

Purdue All-Time Rebounds Leaders Player Rebounds Joe Barry Carroll 1,148 ZACH EDEY 972

Edey is just 28 rebounds away from becoming the second player with 1,000 career boards at Purdue. With 28 rebounds and 179 points he will join the exclusive 2,000-1,000 club. With his current average of 10.4 rebounds per game he should easily pass Carroll for this record by the end of the regular season. By hitting his average that projects out to the first game of the Big Ten Tournament. I think he gets there a little earlier. Projected game for Record: March 10 vs. Wisconsin

Double Doubles

Purdue All-Time Double-Doubles Leaders Player Double Doubles Terry Dischinger 54 Joe Barry Carroll 53 ZACH EDEY 46

This is another record that is probably going to fall. Edey already has seven double-doubles through 12 games. With at least 19 left he needs only nine more for the record. That will almost certainly happen. I'll give him 12 to get there. Projected game for Record: February 10 vs. Indiana

Other Career Marks

Blocked Shots: Edey currently has 177 blocks in his career, good for 5th on the all-time list. Getting to No. 1 will be dificult though. Matt Haarms in 4th with 210 is possible, but beyond that you have JaJuan Johnson with 263, A.J. Hammons with 343, and Joe Barry Carroll with 349. Edey jsut doesn't pursue blocks in order to stay out of foul trouble. He is averaging a career best 2.4 per game this year, so Haarms is very much in range. Free Throws Made: Since there is a vast conspiracy to call fouls when Edey is being guarded he gets to the line a lot. He has now hit 457 free throws in his career, good for 8th all-time. He is on pace to have a career mark in that category, as he already has made 102 this year and he hit 177 last year. Even a conservative estimate of another 250 this season gives him over 350 for the season and 700 for his career. The record is 713 by Terry Dischinger, with Dave Schellhase in second place with 582. Dischinger attempted 871 free throws in his career and Zach has attempted 639, so that record is probably falling. Field Goals Made: This is another Mount record, as he made 910 field goals and Zach has made 682, good for a tie with Keith Edmondson for ninth. That's only 229 more to make, and last season Zach made 290 total. It is in range, as he has made 93 so far. His Own Club: 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 200 blocks, 150 assists. Hitting any of those marks is great for a career. Zach needs 179 points, 28 rebounds, 23 blocks and 25 assists to be the only Purdue player to hit ALL of those marks. He is having hte best season of his career as a distributor at 1.6 assists per game and had a career best five against Arizona. Getting to 150 dimes should be possible. Last year he finished iwth 52 and he has 19 so far this season, so another 40 is reasonable. Three-Pointers Made: This is where Zach is slacking. He was a foot on the line last night from attempting his first triple, but he missed it anyway. He will really need to expand his game to catch Carsen Edwards' 281 makes and 763 attempts.

