Now that the 2023-24 regular season is underway, we can begin tracking some pretty significant records. Due to Zach Edey returning for a fourth year, something that does not happen often at the Power 5 level for someone who has put up the numbers he has put up, he is in line for some pretty significant school records. There are four big ones to track: All-Time Scoring Leader All-Time Rebounds Leader Most Double-Doubles 2,000-1,000 Club Edey begins the year 23rd on the all-time scoring list, ninth on the rebounding list, third in double-doubles, and he has a chance to become just the second member of the 2,000-1,000 club with 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. Here is where he stands after the Samford game.



Purdue All-Time Scoring Leaders Player Points Rick Mount 2,323 Joe Barry Carroll 2,175 E'Twaun Moore 2,136 Dave Schellhase 2,074 Troy Lewis 2,038 Terry Dischinger 1,979 Carsen Edwards 1,920 JaJuan Johnson 1,919 Walter Jordan 1,813 Robbie Hummel 1,772 Keith Edmondson 1,717 Glenn Robinson 1,706 Todd Mitchell 1,699 Chad Austin 1,694 Cuonzo Martin 1,666 Vince Edwards 1,638 John Garrett 1,620 Jaraan Cornell 1,595 A.J. Hammons 1,593 Brian Cardinal 1,584 Isaac Haas 1,555 Melvin McCants 1,552 Zach Edey 1,549

Edey started the started the season with 1,533 points in 23rd place. He needed 791 points to pass Rick Mount, and last season he scored 757 points in 35 games, so he has a chance. Obviously he would be a bit further up the list with a deeper tournament run, but assuming Purdue plays at least 35 games this year he needs to average 22.6 points per game. With 16 points against samford he is now up to 1,549. On Friday night he will very likely pass Melvin McCants and Isaac Haas to move to 21st on the all-time list.

Purdue All-Time Rebounding Leaders Player Rebounds Joe Barry Carroll 1,148 Terry Dischinger 958 A.J. Hammons 930 Trevion Williams 905 Walter Jordan 882 Robbie Hummel 862 Brad Miller 862 Zach Edey 858 JaJuan Johnson 854

Edey began the season with 847 rebounds and needed 302 to become Purdue's all-time leader there. With 438 rebounds last season this record is very much in danger. With 11 rebounds last night Edey passed JaJuan Johnson to move into eighth place, and Friday night he will almost certainly pass Robbie Hummell and Brad Miller to move to sixth. As you can see, Joe Barry Carroll is the lone member of the 2,000-1,000 club, but Edey will very likely join him this year.

Purdue All-Time Dobule-Doubles Player Double-Doubles Terry Dischinger 54 Joe Barry Carroll 53 Zach Edey 40

Last night was Edey's 40th double-double, and after 29 last season this record is also likely to fall.

