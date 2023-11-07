Advertisement
Zach Edey Record Watch: November 7

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) is defended by Grace College Elijah Malone (50) during the men s basketball exhibition game, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.
Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) is defended by Grace College Elijah Malone (50) during the men s basketball exhibition game, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Travis Miller • BoilerUpload
Publisher
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.

Now that the 2023-24 regular season is underway, we can begin tracking some pretty significant records. Due to Zach Edey returning for a fourth year, something that does not happen often at the Power 5 level for someone who has put up the numbers he has put up, he is in line for some pretty significant school records. There are four big ones to track:

All-Time Scoring Leader

All-Time Rebounds Leader

Most Double-Doubles

2,000-1,000 Club

Edey begins the year 23rd on the all-time scoring list, ninth on the rebounding list, third in double-doubles, and he has a chance to become just the second member of the 2,000-1,000 club with 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

Here is where he stands after the Samford game.


Purdue All-Time Scoring Leaders
Player Points

Rick Mount

2,323

Joe Barry Carroll

2,175

E'Twaun Moore

2,136

Dave Schellhase

2,074

Troy Lewis

2,038

Terry Dischinger

1,979

Carsen Edwards

1,920

JaJuan Johnson

1,919

Walter Jordan

1,813

Robbie Hummel

1,772

Keith Edmondson

1,717

Glenn Robinson

1,706

Todd Mitchell

1,699

Chad Austin

1,694

Cuonzo Martin

1,666

Vince Edwards

1,638

John Garrett

1,620

Jaraan Cornell

1,595

A.J. Hammons

1,593

Brian Cardinal

1,584

Isaac Haas

1,555

Melvin McCants

1,552

Zach Edey

1,549

Edey started the started the season with 1,533 points in 23rd place. He needed 791 points to pass Rick Mount, and last season he scored 757 points in 35 games, so he has a chance. Obviously he would be a bit further up the list with a deeper tournament run, but assuming Purdue plays at least 35 games this year he needs to average 22.6 points per game.

With 16 points against samford he is now up to 1,549. On Friday night he will very likely pass Melvin McCants and Isaac Haas to move to 21st on the all-time list.

Purdue All-Time Rebounding Leaders
Player Rebounds

Joe Barry Carroll

1,148

Terry Dischinger

958

A.J. Hammons

930

Trevion Williams

905

Walter Jordan

882

Robbie Hummel

862

Brad Miller

862

Zach Edey

858

JaJuan Johnson

854

Edey began the season with 847 rebounds and needed 302 to become Purdue's all-time leader there. With 438 rebounds last season this record is very much in danger. With 11 rebounds last night Edey passed JaJuan Johnson to move into eighth place, and Friday night he will almost certainly pass Robbie Hummell and Brad Miller to move to sixth.

As you can see, Joe Barry Carroll is the lone member of the 2,000-1,000 club, but Edey will very likely join him this year.

Purdue All-Time Dobule-Doubles
Player Double-Doubles

Terry Dischinger

54

Joe Barry Carroll

53

Zach Edey

40

Last night was Edey's 40th double-double, and after 29 last season this record is also likely to fall.

