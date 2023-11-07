Zach Edey Record Watch: November 7
Now that the 2023-24 regular season is underway, we can begin tracking some pretty significant records. Due to Zach Edey returning for a fourth year, something that does not happen often at the Power 5 level for someone who has put up the numbers he has put up, he is in line for some pretty significant school records. There are four big ones to track:
All-Time Scoring Leader
All-Time Rebounds Leader
Most Double-Doubles
2,000-1,000 Club
Edey begins the year 23rd on the all-time scoring list, ninth on the rebounding list, third in double-doubles, and he has a chance to become just the second member of the 2,000-1,000 club with 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.
Here is where he stands after the Samford game.
|Player
|Points
|
Rick Mount
|
2,323
|
Joe Barry Carroll
|
2,175
|
E'Twaun Moore
|
2,136
|
Dave Schellhase
|
2,074
|
Troy Lewis
|
2,038
|
Terry Dischinger
|
1,979
|
Carsen Edwards
|
1,920
|
JaJuan Johnson
|
1,919
|
Walter Jordan
|
1,813
|
Robbie Hummel
|
1,772
|
Keith Edmondson
|
1,717
|
Glenn Robinson
|
1,706
|
Todd Mitchell
|
1,699
|
Chad Austin
|
1,694
|
Cuonzo Martin
|
1,666
|
Vince Edwards
|
1,638
|
John Garrett
|
1,620
|
Jaraan Cornell
|
1,595
|
A.J. Hammons
|
1,593
|
Brian Cardinal
|
1,584
|
Isaac Haas
|
1,555
|
Melvin McCants
|
1,552
|
Zach Edey
|
1,549
Edey started the started the season with 1,533 points in 23rd place. He needed 791 points to pass Rick Mount, and last season he scored 757 points in 35 games, so he has a chance. Obviously he would be a bit further up the list with a deeper tournament run, but assuming Purdue plays at least 35 games this year he needs to average 22.6 points per game.
With 16 points against samford he is now up to 1,549. On Friday night he will very likely pass Melvin McCants and Isaac Haas to move to 21st on the all-time list.
|Player
|Rebounds
|
Joe Barry Carroll
|
1,148
|
Terry Dischinger
|
958
|
A.J. Hammons
|
930
|
Trevion Williams
|
905
|
Walter Jordan
|
882
|
Robbie Hummel
|
862
|
Brad Miller
|
862
|
Zach Edey
|
858
|
JaJuan Johnson
|
854
Edey began the season with 847 rebounds and needed 302 to become Purdue's all-time leader there. With 438 rebounds last season this record is very much in danger. With 11 rebounds last night Edey passed JaJuan Johnson to move into eighth place, and Friday night he will almost certainly pass Robbie Hummell and Brad Miller to move to sixth.
As you can see, Joe Barry Carroll is the lone member of the 2,000-1,000 club, but Edey will very likely join him this year.
|Player
|Double-Doubles
|
Terry Dischinger
|
54
|
Joe Barry Carroll
|
53
|
Zach Edey
|
40
Last night was Edey's 40th double-double, and after 29 last season this record is also likely to fall.
