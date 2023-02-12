The #1 Purdue Boilermakers will probably not be #1 for much longer after losing their second road game in 3 games after starting the season 22-1.





This time Purdue lost on the road after leading most the game against Northwestern, squandering the lead and turning the ball over 3 of their last 5 possessions. The loss at IU was the opposite, Purdue wasn't ready when the game started, but responded in the second half.



While losing to the rival is never going to be a choice a player wants to make, this one is gonna sting worse for the Boilers as they appeared to have the game in hand for most the game. Northwestern has been a stingy team in the Big Ten, and hungry for a statement win to secure their place in March. But they were the aggressors late against the #1 team in the nation, forcing Purdue into uncharacteristic mistakes, turnovers, and missed shots.



The win against the #1 Boilers resulted in the second court storming of the season against Purdue, and likely punched Northwestern's ticket to March.



For pundits and fans wanting to find weaknesses in Purdue's team, this game will affirm them. In the second half, Zach Edey did what Zach Edey does. He scored the ball. He had 14 points on 7 shot attempts.



Ethan Morton hit a spinning fade away somewhere in the middle of the second half, and that was the only non-Edey field goal of the half for Purdue.



The nation has come to terms with Zach Edey being the most dominant force in college basketball, but the questions about the supporting cast remain. Are the young guards up for the task?



It seems silly to answer no based on one game when Purdue has excelled all year in blow outs, in close games, at home, and on the road.



But one thing is clear. As certain as Zach Edey has taken major strides to be the best player in the country, the officials have not gotten any better at calling Zach Edey games. Purdue's big man has found the only opposition that's been able to slow him down. It's not why Purdue lost at Northwestern, maybe, but it certainly didn't help.



7-4, 290 lbs. big man continues to have to play a game with rules that apply differently to him on both sides of the ball.



