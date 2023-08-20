News More News
13 Days Until Purdue Football, Jaron Tibbs & Derrick Rogers Jr

Kyle Holderfield • BoilerUpload
Site Analyst
@Coach_H_HHS

Jaron Tibbs - Freshman

Indianapolis, Indiana (Cathedral High School)

Wide Reciever

6-3, 320 Pounds

2023 Projection: Rotation at Wide Receiver

Purdue has a stable of veteran wide receivers on their roster. The problem is, most of those players have sustained injuries in recent seasons. Injuries happen, but it also paths a way for younger players to make an earlier impact.

Enter Jaron Tibbs, who the Purdue Football Twitter has highlighted a few times for his one-hand catches during team camp, who may find his way onto the field sooner rather than later.

At 6-3, 210 pounds, Tibbs already has a college frame as a true freshman. He has shown his ability to catch tough balls during training camp as well. During his senior year at Cathedral, Tibbs reeled in 61 catches for 910 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Purdue needs playmakers on the offense, Tibbs may be an early answer for that need.

Derrick Rogers Jr - Freshman

Orlando, Florida (Jones High School)

Defensive Back

6-1, 170 Pounds

2023 Projection: Reserve in the Secondary

After the early signing day, Purdue continued to look for more athletes to fill their roster. Rogers Jr was a quick find for this staff. A two-way starter at Jones High School in Florida, Purdue decided to have Derrick stay on the defensive side of the ball.

His vast experience as a wide receiver in high school should help him develop even faster as a cornerback for Coach Kane's defense. While a little slight, only 170 pounds, Rogers Jr. has elite athleticism and playmaking ability on the defensive side of the ball.

