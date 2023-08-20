Purdue has a stable of veteran wide receivers on their roster. The problem is, most of those players have sustained injuries in recent seasons. Injuries happen, but it also paths a way for younger players to make an earlier impact.

Enter Jaron Tibbs, who the Purdue Football Twitter has highlighted a few times for his one-hand catches during team camp, who may find his way onto the field sooner rather than later.

At 6-3, 210 pounds, Tibbs already has a college frame as a true freshman. He has shown his ability to catch tough balls during training camp as well. During his senior year at Cathedral, Tibbs reeled in 61 catches for 910 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Purdue needs playmakers on the offense, Tibbs may be an early answer for that need.