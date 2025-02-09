Non-Conference Opponents' Update: February 9

Right now it is a matter of "who" Purdue will play in the NCAA Tournament, not "if" it will play in the tournament. Purdue is a lock for the tourney at this stage. Regardless of what happens, the Boilermakers will finish with a winning record in the Big Ten and with a bevy of solid non-conference wins the profile is more than strong enough.

What's interesting is that Purdue is currently a consensus No. 2 seed on Bracket Matrix, but it has played three of the other seven teams on the top two lines. Does that open the door to another 1 seed with a strong finish? Possibly. A 2 seed is just fine, especially if they can play the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight in Indianapolis.