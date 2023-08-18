Purdue's return full-time to the Rose Bowl era jerseys will make fans very happy to see both of today's players, as they will be wearing the #15 jersey famously worn by Drew Brees during the 2000 season. One of them is even a quarterback.

Will Heldt - Fr.

Carmel, IN (Carmel HS)

6'6", 250 pounds

Outside Linebacker

2023 Projection: Possible reserve

Heldt comes to Purdue with a big frame, making him likely to play a hybrid role as an edge rusher. He was one of hte top prospects in Indiana out of Carmel. he finished his high school career with 190 tackles, 18 for loss and 10 sacks. His commitment really came doen to Purdue and Iowa, so he chose Purdue to stay a little closer to home.

Heldt has the size to be a difference maker as a rush end. He could redshirt this year, but he could also see some playing time as a reserve.

Ryan Browne - Fr.

Clarkston, MI (Venice HS in Florida)

6'4", 215 pounds

Quarterback

2023 Projection: Likely Redshirt

Asking a true freshman to come in and play quarterback immediately in the Big Ten is a rare occurance. That is why Browne is likely to redshirt this year. He is behind Hudson Card and Bennett Meredith, so he is mostly hoping to get a leg up this year before Marcos Davilla arrives next season.

Browne was a state champion in Florida in 2021 and he was the Class 8A Player of the Year. He was the runner-up for Mr. Football in Florida that year as well. He then took a prep year at Milford Academy in New Berlin, New York last year.

Browne is considered a dual-threat quarterback, which is useful in Graham Harrell's system. It might be a while before we truly get to see him as a starter, but it could be well worth the wait.