Published Jan 27, 2025
College Basketball Rankings January 27
Travis Miller  •  BoilerUpload
Purdue's winning streak was snapped by Ohio State last week. The Buckeyes came to Mackey Arena and overcame a big deficit to steal a win and throw Purdue's Big Ten title hopes into some doubt.

The Boilermakers did have an impressive bounceback win over Michigan three days later, however, and that was enough to actually move Purdue up a spot into the top 10 at No. 10.

Ap Poll - January 27
TeamFirst Place VotesOverall Votes

1. Auburn

62

1,550

2. Duke


1,484

3. Iowa State


1,404

4. Alabama


1,342

5. Florida


1,278

6. Houston

1,242

7. Michigan State

1,170

8. Tennessee

1,149

9. Marquette

1,068

10. Purdue

892

11. Kansas

877

12. Kentucky

858

13. Texas A&M

775

14. Mississippi State

715

15. St. John's

588

16. Oregon

448

17. Wisconsin

440

18. Illinois

384

19. Memphis

383

20. Missouri

352

21. Louisville

346

22. Texas Tech

308

23. Ole Miss

215

24. Vanderbilt

132

25. Connecticut

131

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Michigan 129, Maryland 116, Utah St. 99, Clemson 92, Arizona 47, Saint Mary's 45, Gonzaga 34, Texas 22, Creighton 12, Baylor 8, New Mexico 4, VCU 4, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma 2, Bradley 1, UCLA 1

