College Basketball Rankings January 27

Purdue's winning streak was snapped by Ohio State last week. The Buckeyes came to Mackey Arena and overcame a big deficit to steal a win and throw Purdue's Big Ten title hopes into some doubt.
The Boilermakers did have an impressive bounceback win over Michigan three days later, however, and that was enough to actually move Purdue up a spot into the top 10 at No. 10.
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Michigan 129, Maryland 116, Utah St. 99, Clemson 92, Arizona 47, Saint Mary's 45, Gonzaga 34, Texas 22, Creighton 12, Baylor 8, New Mexico 4, VCU 4, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma 2, Bradley 1, UCLA 1
