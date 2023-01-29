Purdue football picked up two 2023 commitments in Arhmad Branch and Derrick Rogers on Sunday, now a 2024 prospect joins them.
Hudauri Hines announced his commitment to the Boilermakers via Twitter Sunday night.
Rivals rates Hines as a three-star recruit and the 7th best prospect in the state of Indiana. He chose Purdue over offers from Indiana, West Virginia, Toledo, and Central Michigan among others.
Hines becomes the first member of the 2024 recruiting class for Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers. The 6-1, 185-pound cornerback is a native of Indianapolis and attends Franklin Central High School.
Purdue’s newest commitment was on campus this weekend as a part of the Boilermakers’ Junior Day.
