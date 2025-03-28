The Gold Show - Preview Houston/Purdue

It's gameday and The Old Gold Show is here to preview the late night showdown between #4 seed Purdue and #1 seed Houston in the Midwest Region.



That of course means that Purdue has the geographical edge, playing in Indianapolis just an hour south of West Lafayette and Purdue's campus. Ledman and I will be both be in attendance for the game tonight.



We're both - more optimistic than we thought going into this matchup. Houston is an elite team with an even more impressive defense, but Purdue has two of the best players in the country and this is the time when stars shine.



But what else can and must Purdue do to compete? It's a pretty simple but not recipe for both of us that involves doing something Purdue's really done well in the Tournament so far.



Make sure to check out the video, give a like and subscribe, leave a comment, and sit back and enjoy another trip to the Sweet Sixteen for the Boilers.