A familiar last name will join the Boilermakers next season, as 2024 St. Xavier tight end Luke Klare announced his commitment to Purdue on Tuesday as a preferred walk-on. The Cincinnati product is the younger brother of current Boilermaker standout tight end Max Klare.

In ten games across his junior and senior campaigns, Klare hauled in 15 catches for 175 yards for St. Xavier and the 6'6" pass catcher has a background on the hardwood.

Purdue has continued filling up its preferred walk-on spots in recent weeks and months, with Klare joining Cooper and Carson Kitchel, Logan Jellison, Antonio Harris, Isaiah Needam and Stu Smith.