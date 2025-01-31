Game Wrap | Indiana 76, Purdue 81| Rivalry thriller

Braden Smith had 24 points, and Purdue needed everyone of them as it came from behind to beat rival Indiana, 81-76.



Indiana looked like a team desperate for a win, and it brought its best game to Mackey Arena in the first half. Purdue was held to just one made three-pointer while Luke Goode and Mackenzie Mgbako combined to make four three-pointers in the first half to give IU a 41-37 lead going into the half.



But Trey Kaufman-Renn got going to start the second, scoring seven straight and giving Purdue a 44-41 lead.





But a five minute drought in the second half had Purdue trailing late in the second half.



Purdue was down 67-61 following a Trey Galloway lay up, but six straight points by Purdue tied it up.



With less than a minute to play, Trey Galloway gave Indiana its final lead of the game, 76-75, but unfortunately for the Hoosiers, Kaufman-Renn would respond again.



Smith would find his big man inside and Kaufman-Renn would spin to his left shoulder and hit a falling hook shot to give Purdue a one point lead.



A blocked Myles Rice mid-range jumper by freshman Gicarri Harris would help seal the game for Purdue as Loyer would then knock down two free throws, and Kaufman-Renn would add to more to get to the final score.



