2025 BIg Ten Tournament: Purdue 76, USC 71: Postgame Video

It was a close one, but Purdue stayed alive in the 2025 Big Ten Tournament on Thursday night. The Boilermakers got 30 points and 7 rebounds from Trey Kaufman-Renn, plus 9 points and 11 rebounds from Camden Heide as they beat USC 76-71 in Indianapolis. The win moves Purdue into the quarterfinals on Friday night against Michigan.

Teh Boilermakers trailed by as many as 10 points int he first half before Heide and Kaufman-Renn sparked a 10-0 run as aresponse. Kaufman-renn also hit three out of four free throws in the last 30 seconds to give Purdue the win.

Here is all of Boiler Upload's video from the postgame.