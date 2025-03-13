2025 BIg Ten Tournament: Purdue 76, USC 71: Postgame Video

It was a close one, but Purdue stayed alive in the 2025 Big Ten Tournament on Thursday night. The Boilermakers got 30 points and 7 rebounds from Trey Kaufman-Renn, plus 9 points and 11 rebounds from Camden Heide as they beat USC 76-71 in Indianapolis. The win moves Purdue into the quarterfinals on Friday night against Michigan.
Teh Boilermakers trailed by as many as 10 points int he first half before Heide and Kaufman-Renn sparked a 10-0 run as aresponse. Kaufman-renn also hit three out of four free throws in the last 30 seconds to give Purdue the win.
Here is all of Boiler Upload's video from the postgame.
Cam Heide Talks Winning Sequence
Purdue Postgame Press Conference
Locker Room Session
USC Postgame Press Conference
Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOADRIVALS to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com
This is a commercial to buy Purdue gear from our affiliate partners at Homefield Apparel. We know you want Purdue gear, and Homefield has a lot of great vintage gear that you'll love. This includes their 1967 Rose Bowl retro tee. Visit Homefield and use code BOILERUPLOAD for a discount on their unique designs.
Michigsn State is red hot heading into the postseason and looking for another championship.