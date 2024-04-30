Purdue football has landed its first offensive line commit in the 2025 recruiting class, as three-star tackle Takhyian Whitset announced his decision on Tuesday evening.

The Tennessee native holds a three-star rating and a 5.6 Rivals Rating, choosing the Boilermakers over other offers from Vanderbilt, Toledo, UAB, Liberty, East Carolina, and others.

Whitset visited West Lafayette a month ago and scheduled an official visit for June prior to his commitment. During his first trip to campus, Purdue felt like home to the now future Boilermaker.

"It felt at home. I feel like it was genuine. The players were nice. They were welcoming, coaches were welcoming. I feel like it's a brotherhood," Whitset said. "You can't ask for anything better than that."

Whitset's best attribute is his athleticism, which Purdue was looking to add to the trenches in the 2025 recruiting class. His size, strength and speed figures to allow him stick at tackle during his collegiate career.

Boiler Upload broke down the Volunteer State native's game back in March:

"On tape, the 6-foot-5 and 250-pound Whitset utilizes his footwork well, which stems from a background on the hardwood, and gives him the ability to move with quicker pass rushers. Whitset also has a high motor, consistently finishing blocks and getting downfield when necessary. Whitset plays left tackle for Antioch, where he could stay at the collegiate level with his fundamentals and raw talent."

Purdue now adds its sixth commit in the 2025 class, as Whitset joins the 35th ranked class in the country, according to Rivals.