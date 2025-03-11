Advertisement
Published Mar 11, 2025
VIDEO: Barry Odom interview after spring practice #4
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
After Purdue football's fourth practice of the spring, head coach Barry Odom, cornerback Hudauri Hines and wide receiver Chauncey Magwood meet with the media to discuss the first week of spring ball.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
