2026 three-star DT Josiah Hope locks in official visit to Purdue

Purdue is set to host a top defensive line target for an official visit this summer, as 2026 three-star defensive tackle Josiah Hope announced via X on Wednesday that he has locked in an official visit from June 6-8.

Hope took an unofficial visit to West Lafayette during the second junior day weekend and will now return to campus this summer as Kelvin Green and company look to land the Kentucky native. The 6-foot-4, 274-pound North Hardin product racked up 61 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and seven sacks as a junior last season.

Hope has seen his stock rise in the early portion of 2025, now holding offers from the likes of LSU, Wisconsin, Auburn, Kentucky, Louisville, and Vanderbilt, as well as Western Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky. LSU entered the mix for hope on Wednesday afternoon, just before he announced his expected trip to West Lafayette this summer.

Defensive tackles coach Kelvin Green now has a trio of talented linemen expected to visit campus in an official capacity this summer, with Hope joining 2026 four-star Dylan Berymon and three-star King Liggins, both of whom are expected to visit campus in May. Four-star running back Kory Amachree has also booked an official visit for April 18-19.