One of the players that is expected to breakout in 2023 is the offensive one on today's countdown, while the defensive player had his breakout the last two seasons.

Deion Burks - So (RS)

Belleville, MI (Belleville HS)

5'11", 195 pounds

Wide Receiver

2023 Projection: Starter

In yesterday's initial depth chart Burks was named as a starter. In the press conference with coach Walters he was called "the fastest guy on the team" and "a freak". That is high praise for a player entering his third season at Purdue. As a true freshman in 2021 he played in just four games and was able to hold on to his redshirt. His biggest contribution was a 26 yard reception in the bowl game against Tennessee that set up a touchdown.

Last season he law a larger role. He played in all 14 games and had 15 receptions for 149 yards. He also served as a kickoff returner and special teams player, notching 278 return yards and five tackles.

This year big things are expected of him. He has tremendous speed, so look for Purdue to get the ball in his hands in a variety of ways. The Boilers need receivers to step up and Burks looks like a guy that will step up.

Kydran Jenkins - Sr.

Louisville, GA (Jefferson County HS)

6'1", 260 pounds

Outside Linebacker

2023 Projection: Starter

For the last two seasons Jenkins has been a regular starter on the edge. He has 25 starts in the 27 games played the last two seasons and has notched nine sacks, 57 tackles, and 16 tackles for loss. This was after playing in just one game as a freshman in 2020. Because he played that season he still has a COVID year as well, so he could return for next season.

In 2021 he led the team in sacks with First Round pick Georige Karlaftis, which is high praise. He does a little bit of everything and specializes in getting into the backfield to cause a lot of problems. He even blocked a kick last season at Indiana.

This year should be a big year for Jenkins. He was an Honorable Mention all-Big Ten selection last year, so he will be a major contributor in 2023.



