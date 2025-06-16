Purdue offers Iowa big man

Matt Painter isn't done trying to find another big for 2026.
Painter has offered Arafan Diane, a 7-1 four-star big from Iowa.
Diane is a classic, back to the basket big that has Big Ten size already that already has offers from top schools around the country including home state Iowa, the Texas Longhorns, and in-state rival IU to name just a few.
Diane is a throwback center with a wide body, long arms, and a body built to bully inside.
Purdue has become Big Man U after its dominating last decade plus under Matt Painter wiht multiple All-Big Ten players, All-Americans, and two Player of the Year Awards for big man Zach Edey.
Purdue has turned projects into best players of their generations, talent into first round draft picks, and now has its eyes potentially set on a big that has the length, size, and quick jump to be an effective interior scorer and defense.
Diane does lack some foot quickness, and is a true play inside big. He's not going dribble and play make or stretch the floor, but Purdue's offense has worked with an anchor in the paint and Painter might be aiming to do it again with Diane. Purdue's current roster has a collection of talented, more versatile bigs. Diane could be a good fit as a true big body inside able to dominate the glass and post touches after Trey Kaufman-Renn and Oscar Cluff leave after this season.