We're getting this one just in under the wire for June 30th, but today's featured player will have a very big role in 2023:

Mahamane Moussa - So. (RS)

Indainapolis, IN (Pike HS)

6'4", 285 pounds

Offensive Line

2023 Projection: Starter

One of the most important positions on the field is left tackle. That man is in charge of protecting the blind side of the quarterback. If he misses a block, disaster often strikes. This year Moussa is being asked to fill that role.

He has experience. He played in four games as a true freshman in 2021 to get his feet wet, but maintained his redshirt. He then moved into the lineup last year and saw action in all 14 games.

Purdue will ask a lot of Moussa this year. He is at a position of desperate need right now and with a new quarterback he needs to come in and perform right away.