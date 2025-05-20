Daniel Jacobsen to compete for Team USA U19 team

Purdue's Team USA participation continues as big man Daniel Jacobsen was invited to compete for USA Basketball's U19 National Team, the organization announced earlier today.



The training camp where the 33 players will compete will begin on June 14th in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The team, ultimately comprised of 12 players, is expected to be announced before the team departs for the 2025 FIBA U19 Men's World Cup in Switzerland that will take place in late June and early July.



Jacobsen has played on previous USA Basketball teams, helping the U18 team win the gold medal at the 2024 FIBA Americup in Argentina last summer. Jacobsen was stellar for the U18 team, making the Americup All-Star Five after averaging 9.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.2 blocked shots in just 16.2 minutes a game.



Jacobsen is one of seven players on the list to have already played a year of college basketball though his freshman season was cut short during Purdue's second game of the season.



After starting for Purdue in its first two games, the freshman went down just minutes into the second game of the season with a lower leg injury. That injury cost Jacobsen the rest of his freshman season.



The U19 tryout will be a chance for Jacobsen to return full basketball activities, something he was cleared for early this spring. If Jacobsen makes the team, he'll be able to knock a little of the rust off ahead of a season where Purdue has high expectations, including being tied as favorites to win the national championship next season.





The 7-4 Jacobsen has taken advantage of his time off the court to work on his body. He's now up to 250 lbs., adding nearly 40 points to his frame since arriving on campus last June.





Jacobsen and his new body will get a chance to show off his unicorn blend of size and skill again and continue Purdue's recent representation on Team USA teams that's featured Boilermakers like: Trevion Williams, Carsen Edwards, Jaden Ivey, Myles Colvin, Caleb Furst, and Caleb Swanigan just to name a few.