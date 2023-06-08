With only 86 days until kick-off, today is another day spent in the tight-end position.

This time around, it is redshirt freshman, Max Klare. Klare, who was a 3-star prospect out of high school, currently finds himself fighting for playing time. Garrett Miller is the obvious starter at tight end, but could Klare battle Paul Piferi for the backup tight end position?

Part of me says yes. In high school, Max played at the nationally known powerhouse football program, St. Xavier in nearby Cincinnati, Ohio. During his senior year, he recorded 39 catches for 637 yards and five touchdowns.

Klare came to Purdue a bit too thin but has put on some great weight with the college strength program and is hovering around 230 pounds. I see Klare as more of a pass catcher than a blocking tight end, similar to Piferi.

No matter how it shakes out, Klare has a great future at Purdue and will be in the thick of competition, and should help with special teams this fall.