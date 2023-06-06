Last season was supposed to be a year of two dominant tight ends in the Jeff Brohm offense. But, before the first game was even played, Garrett Miller suffered a severe knee injury, sidelining him for the entirety of the fall.

During the 2021 campaign, Garrett Miller showed promise, hauling in 20 catches for 174 yards, complimenting Tight End One, Payne Durham. Miller, who can block just as well as he can catch the ball may be exactly what the Graham Harrell offense is looking for in a Tight End.

Miller has the ability to split out into more a of slot, but he can also be a detached tight end in the backfield, serving as a lead blocker in the run game. At 6-5, 255 pounds, Miller is too big for most safeties Purdue will play against and too fast for most linebackers that will try and match up with him.

Now, as Miller works back from injury, he looks to take a stranglehold on the starting tight end position. With a successful senior season, Miller could see his name called in the 2024 NFL Draft.