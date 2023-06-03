Finally, a two-for-one day on the countdown!

Cole Brevard, the Carmel, Indiana product and former four-star Rivals prospect, took the long route to West Lafayette. He spent his first two seasons of College Football with Penn State before transferring back to Purdue for the 2022 season.

Brevard would play in all 14 games for Purdue last season, being one of the leaders on the interior defensive line, after not playing at all during his first two seasons for the Nittany Lions.

In the new defensive scheme, Brevard projects as the starting nose tackle for the defense, but he does have some players that will be vying for that same position. With there only being one starting interior defensive lineman, the competition should be a great one to see who starts there for the first game of the season.

Ben Buechel, is heading into his fourth season as a part of the this Purdue Football Team. While the walk-on has yet to play meaningful snaps, he has been named to the Academic All-B1G Teams in 2021 and 2022.

Ben appears to remain a part of the team through the coaching change and will continue to make an impact on the practice field and in the classroom as a Boilermaker.