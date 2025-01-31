Purdue 81, Indiana 76: Postgame Video

Mackey Arena was rolling Friday night as Indiana came to town to take on Purdue. The rivalry lived up to the hype as Purdue got a 12 foot hook shot with 12 seconds left from Trey Kaufman-Renn to take a 76-75 lead. A pair of turnovers by the Hoosiers led to four free throws as Purdue won 81-76.
Braden Smith had 24 points to lead Purdue while Kaufman-Renn had 23. Trey Galloway's monster second half nearly dragged the Hoosiers to victory, but it wasn't quite enough.
Here is all the postgame video from Boiler Upload.
Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOADRIVALS to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com
Trey Kaufman-Renn, Braden Smith, and Gicarri Harris
Mike Woodson, Trey Galloway, and Mackenzie Mgbako
Matt Painter
Postgame Tunnel Exit
Barry Odom Hypes the Crowd for Football
Boiler Upload is an affiliate partner with Homefield Apparel, a premium collegiate apparel brand based in Indianapolis. They feature licensed vintage designs for over 150 different colleges and universities from the Colorado School of Mines all the way to most of the Big Ten. This, of course, includes Purdue. I can speak from experience that their Purdue line is fabulous, including the awesome 1967 Rose Bowl retro tee. Visit Homefield and use code BOILERUPLOAD for a discount on their unique designs.