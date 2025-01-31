Purdue 81, Indiana 76: Postgame Video

Mackey Arena was rolling Friday night as Indiana came to town to take on Purdue. The rivalry lived up to the hype as Purdue got a 12 foot hook shot with 12 seconds left from Trey Kaufman-Renn to take a 76-75 lead. A pair of turnovers by the Hoosiers led to four free throws as Purdue won 81-76.

Braden Smith had 24 points to lead Purdue while Kaufman-Renn had 23. Trey Galloway's monster second half nearly dragged the Hoosiers to victory, but it wasn't quite enough.

Here is all the postgame video from Boiler Upload.