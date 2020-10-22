Against the adds: Big Ten picks
Week One Big Ten action. Picking against the spread. My selections.
Illinois at Wisconsin (Friday): Badgers -19.5
Yes, I know all about Bucky’s rep. But that’s a big number. Lovie will have some defense dialed up for neophyte Wisco QB Graham Mertz. Pick: Take the points and the Chief.
Nebraska at Ohio State: Buckeyes -26.0
Let’s call this a “statement” game for OSU, which has scored 63, 62, 56, 36 and 48 in its last five vs. NU. Pick: Lay that bundle of points and take Brutus.
Rutgers at Michigan State: Spartans -13.5
Someone has to win this pillow fight. No way RU stays within two TDs of even a rebuilding Spartan club. Pick: Give the 13.5 and take Sparty.
Penn State at Indiana: Nittany Lions -6.0
Yes, IU is 1-22 all-time vs. the Nits. Look it up. Don’t care. This game drips with intrigue. Pick: Take the points and IU
Iowa at Purdue: Hawkeyes -3.0
The Boilers will be sans their alpha dog. Not good. Still, this’ll be a nail-biter. Pick: I want the home dog, Purdue Pete plus-3.
Michigan at Minnesota: Wolverines -3.0
Two ships, passing in the night. One headed north, one headed south. Pick: Is Goldy REALLY getting three points? At home? I’ll take ‘em.
Maryland at Northwestern: Wildcats -11.0
The game’s on the schedule, so it has to be played. Pick: I like Fitzy’s new OC, but NU isn’t ready for a double-digit cover ... yet. Take the points and Testudo.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.