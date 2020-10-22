Week One Big Ten action. Picking against the spread. My selections.

Illinois at Wisconsin (Friday): Badgers -19.5

Yes, I know all about Bucky’s rep. But that’s a big number. Lovie will have some defense dialed up for neophyte Wisco QB Graham Mertz. Pick: Take the points and the Chief.

Nebraska at Ohio State: Buckeyes -26.0

Let’s call this a “statement” game for OSU, which has scored 63, 62, 56, 36 and 48 in its last five vs. NU. Pick: Lay that bundle of points and take Brutus.

Rutgers at Michigan State: Spartans -13.5

Someone has to win this pillow fight. No way RU stays within two TDs of even a rebuilding Spartan club. Pick: Give the 13.5 and take Sparty.

Penn State at Indiana: Nittany Lions -6.0

Yes, IU is 1-22 all-time vs. the Nits. Look it up. Don’t care. This game drips with intrigue. Pick: Take the points and IU

Iowa at Purdue: Hawkeyes -3.0

The Boilers will be sans their alpha dog. Not good. Still, this’ll be a nail-biter. Pick: I want the home dog, Purdue Pete plus-3.

Michigan at Minnesota: Wolverines -3.0

Two ships, passing in the night. One headed north, one headed south. Pick: Is Goldy REALLY getting three points? At home? I’ll take ‘em.

Maryland at Northwestern: Wildcats -11.0

The game’s on the schedule, so it has to be played. Pick: I like Fitzy’s new OC, but NU isn’t ready for a double-digit cover ... yet. Take the points and Testudo.