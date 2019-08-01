Purdue fans become a member of GoldandBlack.com and get $100 value FREE.
With the start of training camp, there has never been a better time to become a member of GoldandBlack.com. Join our community and get all the best work from training camp, football and basketball recruiting and much, much more.
Here's how the promo works:
Offer: Get the first year of an annual subscription at 25% off the normal price. Following successful payment, users with receive a $75 eCard to the Adidas store.
Promo Code: Adidas
Offer valid while supplies last, and won’t go past 08.24.19
To sign up:
New subscribers: Click here
Registered accounts: Click here
Don't forget the promo code: Adidas!
1. Please update the email address in your Rivals user profile. This is where we will send the eCard
2. Please allow up to 10 business days for the delivery of the eCard
3. This promotion can not be combined with any other offer from the Rivals network
4. Offer is for new annual subscriptions only
5. eCards can be used at adidas.com or in any Adidas store (including outlets).
6. eCard codes do not expire.
7. Additional Adidas terms and conditions can be found here: https://www.adidas.com/us/what-should-i-know-about-gift-cards.html