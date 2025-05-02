Austin Appleby joining Purdue coaching staff

A familiar face will be back in West Lafayette this fall, this time in a different role. Former Purdue quarterback Austin Appleby is set to join Purdue's coaching staff as an offensive analyst, as Pete Thamel initially reported on Friday evening.

Appleby spent four years at Purdue after being a three-star recruit in the 2012 recruiting class, according to Rivals. He played in 16 career games with the Boilermakers, including seven starts in 2014. Appleby finished his Purdue career with 2,777 yards, 19 touchdowns and 19 interceptions, while completing 55% of his passes, while also having 290 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

Upon finishing his fourth season with the Boilermakers, Appleby transferred to Florida where he started seven games in 2016. During his one-year stay in Gainsville, Appleby threw for 1,447 yards and 10 touchdowns, while completing 60% of his passes for the Gators.

After spending time with the Dallas Cowboys,and stints in the Alliance of American Football and Canadian Football League, Appleby hung up his cleats for a whistle and began his coaching career.

Appleby began his coaching career at Missouri State, where he was the assistant wide receivers coach for three years, before becoming the wide receivers coach the last three season at UAB under Trent Dilfer. Appleby also had brief stints at Mount Union and Central Michigan as the quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator, as well as a quality control coach.

The former Boilermaker signal caller now comes back to where his collegiate career began in West Lafayette, where he will join Barry Odom's staff as an offensive analyst, joining fellow analysts Bilal Marshall, Travis Monken, Neal Posey, Ty Rocconi, Tre'vour Simms, David Spurlock, Daryl Lydon, Jack Lowary, Nick Porreca, DeMarkus Acy, Neal Renna, Ronnell Perkins, and Tony Thompson.