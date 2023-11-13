Another hectic week around the Big Ten is in the books, which included a new turn in the Michigan-Jim Harbaugh saga, the Wolverines taking out their frustrations on Penn State, Iowa clinching a division title and the West, well, being the West. We look back on the week that was in the conference and update the weekly Big Ten Power Rankings heading into week twelve.

1. Michigan: (10-0) Ranking change: N/A Week 11 result: 24-15 win over Penn State Week 12 matchup: at Maryland The Jim Harbaugh-Michigan sign stealing scandal mania reach an all-time high just before the Wolverines played in Happy Valley, but Michigan came out and handled business in its toughest test of the season. The Wolverines ran behind Blake Corum en route to the 24-15 victory over Penn State while stifling the Drew Allar-led offense of the Nittany Lions. Michigan strengthens its grip on the top spot in this week's rankings and will head to College Park to take on Maryland in week 12 before the Buckeyes the following weekend in Ann Arbor.

2. Ohio State: (10-0) Ranking change: N/A Week 11 result: 38-3 win over Michigan State Week 12 matchup: vs. Minnesota The Buckeyes made quick work of Michigan State at home on Saturday night, having a 35-3 lead at halftime before coasting to their 10th straight win to start the season. The Kyle McCord-Marvin Harrison Jr. connection keeps getting stronger and Ryan Day's defense tied a season-best mark in points allowed. Ohio State remains at number two heading into a week twelve matchup against a Minnesota team that just got blown out against Purdue.

3. Penn State: (8-2) Ranking change: N/A Week 11 result: 24-15 loss to Michigan Week 12 matchup: vs. Rutgers Another big time game, another frustrating defeat for the Nittany Lions. James Franklin's offense was shut down for the second time this season, so much so that offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich was relieved of his duties. The Nittany Lions' defense held up for as long as it was able, but Michigan's ground game proved to be too much. Penn State is still the third best team in the conference, but will have to endured another year of being a step behind Ohio State and Michigan. The Nittany Lions play Rutgers at home next Saturday.



Nov 11, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback John Paddock (4) hugs wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) after Paddock threw the winning pass to Williams in the end zone in overtime to defeat the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports (© Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

4. Iowa: (8-2) Ranking change: N/A Week 11 result: 22-0 win over Rutgers Week 12 matchup: vs. Illinois Iowa has officially clinched a share of the Big Ten West title with a convincing 22-0 shutout victory over Rutgers on Saturday. The Hawkeyes followed their normal script, but received a surprisingly successful showing from Deacon Hill, who had the best game of his short career in Iowa City. The defense also held the Scarlet Knights to just 127 total yards. The Hawkeyes have won two straight after the setback against Minnesota and has all but wrapped up a Big Ten Championship Game appearance in December. They will host Illinois on Saturday with a chance to officially clinch it.

5. Rutgers: (6-4) Ranking change: N/A Week 11 result: 22-0 loss to Iowa Week 12 matchup: at Penn State It's been a rough two weeks for the Scarlett Knights, who were shutout for the first time this season against Iowa on Saturday. The run game was a non-factor for Gavin Wimsatt and Kyle Monangai, which sunk the Scarlett Knights in Iowa City. Rutgers has dropped two straight, but is still a step ahead of Maryland and the clutter of 5-5 teams out of the Big Ten West. Schiano and company now head to Happy Valley to take on Penn State in week twelve.

6. Illinois: (5-5) Ranking change: Up 2 Week 11 result: 48-45 win over Indiana Week 12 matchup: at Iowa Here come the Illini! Illinois has back-to-back wins for the first time all season and have won three of its last four to bring the record back to .500 on the year. John Paddock had a special performance against the Hoosiers, throwing for 507 yards and four scores in the shootout. The Ball State transfer should be the starter for the rest of the way. Illinois gets another boost in this week's rankings, but will have to win one of its next two if it wants to go bowling. That will start with a roadtrip to Big Ten West leading Iowa in week twelve.

7. Maryland: (6-4) Ranking change: Up 3 Week 11 result: 13-10 win over Nebraska Week 12 matchup: vs Michigan It wasn't pretty, but it was finally a win for Mike Locksley and Maryland. The Terrapins snapped a four-game losing streak by beating Nebraska in Lincoln on Sunday, notching their first win in a month and a half. Taulia Tagovailoa and the offense were able to make one more play in the victory and head back to College Park bowl eligible. Maryland moves up in the rankings, but it won't have time to gloat. Undefeated Michigan now awaits in week twelve.

Nov 11, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Northwestern Wildcats interim head coach David Braun looks on during the fourth quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports (© Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

8. Northwestern: (5-5) Ranking change: Up 3 Week 11 result: 24-10 win over Wisconsin Week 12 matchup: vs Purdue David Braun has Northwestern where nobody thought it would be at the beginning of the season, on the cusp of a bowl game. Northwestern beat Wisconsin handedly on Saturday and are now 5-5 on the year. The Wildcats' defense came to play against a struggled Badger offense and Ben Bryant had a strong showing upon his return from injury. Northwestern has now won two of its last three and have a favorable matchup against Purdue next weekend to head into the final week of the regular season with a winning record. The ragtag group of Wildcats are moving on up in this week's rankings.



9. Minnesota: (5-5) Ranking change: Up 1 Week 11 result: 49-30 loss to Purdue Week 12 matchup: at Ohio State Ross-Ade Stadium was a house of horrors for the Golden Gophers on Saturday, allowing last place Purdue to have its best showing of the season. The Gophers gave up 49 points, which only Michigan has scored more against them this season. Athan Kaliakmanis threw for a season-high in yards, but the offense fell apart in the second half and couldn't keep pace with the Boilers. Minnesota has now dropped two in a row and is in a five-way tied for second place in the Big Ten West. The hopes of a bowl game aren't a sure fire thing either, as Ohio State and Wisconsin await the next two weeks.

10. Nebraska: (5-5) Ranking change: Down 1 Week 11 result: 13-10 loss to Maryland Week 12 matchup: at Wisconsin Nebraska dropped its second straight game, falling to Maryland at home over the weekend. The offense has gone from bad to worse for Matt Rhule in Lincoln. For content, the Huskers played three quarterbacks on Saturday... and each of them threw interceptions. The defense held Maryland's attack in check, but it wasn't enough to secure a win. The Huskers have now fallen to 3-4 during conference play and are in the middle of the heap in the West. Next up is a trip to Madison to take on the reeling Badgers in primetime next weekend.

11. Wisconsin: (5-5) Ranking change: Down 1 Week 11 result: 24-10 loss to Northwestern Week 12 matchup: vs. Nebraska The free fall continues in Madison as Wisconsin has now lost three in a row and four of its last five under Luke Fickell. The Badgers' offense has averaged just 13 points per game during the skid and struggled against Northwestern over the weekend despite the return of Tanner Mordecai. Another dip in the rankings has Wisconsin near the bottom tier of the conference heading into a week twelve battle with Nebraska, who has also dropped back-to-back games.

Nov 11, 2023; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols (93) celebrates with fans after defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports (© Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports)