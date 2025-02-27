Big Ten late at night | Terrapins' terrible last possession

(Photo by © Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images)

Michigan State stays on top of the B10 in dramatic fashion

Theres few cardinal sins of basketball worse than what Maryland's Ja'Kobi Gillespie pulled off in the final seconds against Michigan State.



After a furious finishing comeback, Maryland tied the game against Michigan State at 55. With just enough time to get the ball back, the Terrapins forced a Michigan State and Gillespie got the ball with about ten seconds left.



Tie ball game, at worst Maryland is gonna force this thing into overtime at home, right?



Well, Gillespie had other ideas. Gillespie never tried to get inside or attack the basket, instead, settling for a rushed, step back three with way, way, way too much time on the clock. With about five seconds left, Gillespie's shot went up and then bounced off the rim. MSU had time to rebound, and pass the ball forward to Tre Holloman who took a dribble, and launched a last second shot towards the hoop.



Brutal stuff and the kind of high leverage mistake you just can't make.



But for those of us not invested in Maryland's season, made for the best moment of the Big Ten season. It's gonna be a tough one to top.

Ramifications of a half-court game winner

For Michigan State, the game winner couldn't have been more sweet. It keeps Michigan State on top of the Big Ten with Michigan. Both teams stay at three losses with one game between them remaining, in East Lansing. The conference officially runs through Sparty now.



For Maryland, a giant womp womp. Maryland, UCLA, and Purdue all have six losses now for the fourth spot in the Big Ten. That's important because that's the last double bye in the Big Ten Tournament.



Purdue already has the tiebreaker over Maryland and will host UCLA for their only matchup on Friday. After Friday, Purdue could be in the driver seat to continue its streak of the double bye in the tournament.



Maryland now won't control its destiny and loses a game that would have really bolstered its resume at home.

IU avoids post-Purdue let down game

There were times where it looked like a familiar script for IU - after a big win over its in-state rival, it didn't have the same energy against Penn State at home. That said, IU did something really off script. It made three-pointers.



10-15 from three for IU was the difference for the Hoosiers, including 4 of 5 from Trey Galloway, including the two threes late that gave IU its final lead.



Which means that the Hoosiers are still hanging on to a thin thread of hope for making the NCAA Tournament.



Indiana's road won't be a short one. It now has to take its west coast trip and take on Washington and Oregon before ending the season against an equally desperate Ohio State team.

Speaking of Ohio State... guess we stayed up for that.

Wesley Yates III continues to be the darling of the bottom of the Big Ten, but his 27 points weren't enough to overcome the Buckeyes trifecta of scorers.



Bruce Thornton had 20, John Mobley Jr. had 18, and Micah Parrish had 20 points as Ohio State bounces back and tries to stay above the bubble in the 87-82 win that felt faux close for most the second half.

