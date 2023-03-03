On Friday night, Purdue fell to No. 2 seed Iowa in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament in Minneapolis. The 69-58 loss comes a day after Jayla Smith hit a game-winner to beat Wisconsin and advance Purdue past the second round.

National Player of the Year candidate Caitlin Clark got going from the opening tip, knocking down a deep three on the game's first possession. Purdue's Caitlyn Harper responded shortly after with an early layup after being held scoreless in the Boilermakers' win yesterday.

Clark and Monika Czinano showed why they were both Big Ten First Team selections early as they combined for 11 of Iowa's first 13 points of the game. Czinano was featured on the post in the first five minutes of the game, starting her night 3-3 from the field and controlling the paint. The star duo led Iowa to a 15-6 lead at the 3:00 mark of the first quarter.

The Boilermakers had another tough start to the game offensively, shooting just 4-16 from the field, including 0-7 from three-point range. When Purdue struggled in the first quarter against Wisconsin, Abbey Ellis helped keep the offense afloat. Jeanae Terry took that role today and scored six of Purdue's ten first-quarter points.

Terry hit two free throws, and last night's hero Jayla Smith scored immediately after entering the game to bring the lead back to seven. Then, Hannah Stuelke hit a layup with 1:51 left in the first quarter to put Iowa back ahead by 9. After Stuelke's bucket, neither team scored for the remainder of the quarter.

Similar to yesterday's battle with Wisconsin, Purdue nearly let the game get out of hand early in the second quarter. Rickie Woltman got the scoring going for Purdue with an early layup in the second quarter before the Hawkeyes' started to warm up.

Iowa's Gabbie Marshall entered the matchup shooting 58% from three-point range over her last three games, and continued that streak against the Boilermakers. Marshall hit her first three after Woltman's bucket to make it a 25-14 Hawkeyes lead. Woltman and Marshall then traded scores again, with Marshall's three giving Iowa its biggest lead of the half at 11.

After Marshall's second three of the half, Purdue locked in defensively. The Boilermakers did not allow a field goal over the final 6:28 of the first half.

Purdue's offense caught up to the defense after Caitlyn Harper knocked down a three, and Jayla Smith followed it up on the next possession with a putback bucket. The Boilermakers cut the Iowa lead to four with 3:50 remaining in the half. After trading free throws, neither team made a field goal for the rest of the half after Smith's layup.

Iowa entered tonight averaging a nation-leading 87.5 points per game but was held to under 30 by the Boilermakers' suffocating defense. Purdue also locked down the paint, swatting away six Iowa shots in the first half. Reverse forwards Ava Learn, and Rickie Woltman each had a pair of blocks in the first 20 minutes.