Braden Smith, Matt Painter and avoiding the inevitable for one more year

It's coming, the inevitable loss.



But not today. Not this season. Yet again, Matt Painter and the Purdue Boilermakers have been able to wade into shark infested water and emerge at the other side.



There were chunks taken out, bits of flesh from a roster that was too good, too filled with talent to stay afloat for another season without some kind of loss, but Camden Heide and Myles Colvin were casualties of Purdue's success, not its failures.



Purdue was a victim of creating a system and a coaching staff that has identified talent and fit too well.



Colvin and Heide left because they were too much and Purdue didn't need enough from them. It's me, not you, in basketball form.





But the loss still hurts. Heide and Colvin had given five seasons combined and had done everything the right way. They played hard and well, and at times, shined in ways, that frankly, weren't normal for someone playing in a Purdue uniform.





And that made it terrifying.



Heide and Colvin both had plenty of suitors. Six and half foot wings with all the athleticism and jump shots are what modern basketball is built upon.



Colvin went to Wake Forest. Heide went to Texas. You've probably heard of those schools.



There's not many programs in the country that wouldn't take what Purdue has. Which is the scary truth for Purdue and why the idea of Colvin and Heide leaving was so terrifying. Purdue will likely be able to do a decent job replacing the two wings.



But if teams and schools and opposing coaches are ready and willing to throw dollars and scholarships at Purdue bench players, just imagine what they'd offer someone who might break the all-time assists record next season.



That was the fear looming over Purdue's head for the last week and a half as the portal opened. First it was the two obvious names: Will Berg and Brian Waddell. They weren't contributors and leaving always made sense for them.



Then Colvin entered the portal. It wasn't surprising, but still, Colvins have been dominating at Purdue for decades in mulitple sports. He was a legacy, the first guy off the bench, and it always seemed like his potential was as high as his vertical.



And Matt Painter's premonition seemed to get closer to coming true with each new name in the portal. He would, and Purdue would, one day, fall to the portal and all the money in all the dark corners of sports.



Especially when the Colvin news was followed by Camden Heide entering the portal.



Now Purdue didn't have another 6-7 wing to depend on. Both of them were gone. Heide's role and play was up and down the last two seasons, but it became very clear again in the biggest games - Purdue relied on Heide's blend of size, defense, and spacing against the very best defenses. He played starter minutes against Houston and for one, glorious shot, seemed like the redeemer for Purdue when he hit the corner three to tie the Purdue-Houston game at 60 with just seconds left in the Sweet 16.