Braden Smith, Matt Painter and avoiding the inevitable for one more year

It's coming, the inevitable loss.
But not today. Not this season. Yet again, Matt Painter and the Purdue Boilermakers have been able to wade into shark infested water and emerge at the other side.
There were chunks taken out, bits of flesh from a roster that was too good, too filled with talent to stay afloat for another season without some kind of loss, but Camden Heide and Myles Colvin were casualties of Purdue's success, not its failures.
Purdue was a victim of creating a system and a coaching staff that has identified talent and fit too well.
Colvin and Heide left because they were too much and Purdue didn't need enough from them. It's me, not you, in basketball form.
But the loss still hurts. Heide and Colvin had given five seasons combined and had done everything the right way. They played hard and well, and at times, shined in ways, that frankly, weren't normal for someone playing in a Purdue uniform.
And that made it terrifying.
Heide and Colvin both had plenty of suitors. Six and half foot wings with all the athleticism and jump shots are what modern basketball is built upon.
Colvin went to Wake Forest. Heide went to Texas. You've probably heard of those schools.
There's not many programs in the country that wouldn't take what Purdue has. Which is the scary truth for Purdue and why the idea of Colvin and Heide leaving was so terrifying. Purdue will likely be able to do a decent job replacing the two wings.
But if teams and schools and opposing coaches are ready and willing to throw dollars and scholarships at Purdue bench players, just imagine what they'd offer someone who might break the all-time assists record next season.
That was the fear looming over Purdue's head for the last week and a half as the portal opened. First it was the two obvious names: Will Berg and Brian Waddell. They weren't contributors and leaving always made sense for them.
Then Colvin entered the portal. It wasn't surprising, but still, Colvins have been dominating at Purdue for decades in mulitple sports. He was a legacy, the first guy off the bench, and it always seemed like his potential was as high as his vertical.
And Matt Painter's premonition seemed to get closer to coming true with each new name in the portal. He would, and Purdue would, one day, fall to the portal and all the money in all the dark corners of sports.
Especially when the Colvin news was followed by Camden Heide entering the portal.
Now Purdue didn't have another 6-7 wing to depend on. Both of them were gone. Heide's role and play was up and down the last two seasons, but it became very clear again in the biggest games - Purdue relied on Heide's blend of size, defense, and spacing against the very best defenses. He played starter minutes against Houston and for one, glorious shot, seemed like the redeemer for Purdue when he hit the corner three to tie the Purdue-Houston game at 60 with just seconds left in the Sweet 16.
But if Purdue could lose three legacy players, and a plus seven-footer, it meant it could lose anybody.
It started during the Big Ten Tournament.
'Did you hear what Kentucky is offering?' someone would say in the media room, on twitter, in cars and on sports radio. Don't forget about Kansas. They want him. They'll spend anything. Millions and millions for the 6-foot point guard from Westfield that went from no major offers to a household name, and best point guard in the country.
How many of those rumors and fears were founded? Who knows, in specific, but the dollars are real, the money in NIL, and there's no way Smith wasn't the target of tons of interest from any college basketball team that thought he might look their way.
Each day without assurances, the dollar signs got brighter. The schools got bigger. The silence seemed louder. That day that Painter warned about seemed to be getting closer. As great as it had all been for Purdue in the last five years, it felt like it could all come crashing down with one announcement.
That's the nature of college sports. The past celebrations can vanish when the present presents a ruinous future.
Underneath, Fletcher Loyer's response is an emoji of a ring.
Daniel Jacobsen added an image of a heart and crossed fingers.
From Purdue season's past, and fresh off back to back Final Fours, Mason Gillis gave more crossed fingers.
Further in the past, Jon Octeus wrote 'thank god' followed by a flame emoji.
Lance Jones replied, 'my heart is full' and that emoji that looks like someone on the verge of happy tears.
Former walk-on and legacy player Chase Martin added, 'happiest day of my life.'
The point of celebration was an Instagram post from Braden Smith. Smith, in a small paragraph put off Purdue's descent towards portal hell one more season.
"Running it back one last time. Purdue has given me everything: memories, challenges, growth, and a family. There's still more to prove, more to accomplish, and more moments to create with my brothers.
Much love to my guys and Boiler Nation!
Let's make this next year unforgettable!"
The words were planted over a picture of Braden Smith in black and gold.
College basketball is so finite. These players come and go in four year cycles and now an open transfer portal and NIL money has made even four years seem like a fairy tale.
Braden Smith will return to Purdue for his final collegiate season. Purdue will get its chance at a fairy tale ending because of it.
This story started with Matt Painter choosing a kid from Westfield, Indiana to be his program's point guard when no other program wanted him. That point guard has now returned the favor, choosing Purdue when every other program in the country wanted him.
Both sides hope the story ends in Indianapolis hoisting Purdue's first national title trophy.