Purdue women's basketball lands Israel guard Hila Karsh

Purdue women's basketball landed a key addition on Friday, as Israel guard Hila Karsh committed to the Boilermakers, her representative Yuval Shaham announced via social media. Karsh had been a priority target from the international ranks for Katie Gearlds and company this off-season, who had battled the likes of UCLA and Duke for the 5-foot-8 guard.

Karsh has a wealth of international experience, playing for the Israel National Team since 2023. She has also played in the FIBA Women's EuroBasket and Women's European Championship five years in a row, averaging 9.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game across the U16, U18 and U20 levels. Playing against U20 competition, Karsh also shot 32% from three-point range. The 5-foot-8 guard can score at all levels and is effective in catch and shoot situations.

Purdue now adds another piece to what will be a revamped roster in 2025-26, with Karsh becoming the eighth newcomer set to join the roster this off-season. She joins transfer guards Taylor Feldman, Taylor Henderson, Kiki Smith and Nya Smith, as well as incoming freshmen Keona Douwstra and Avery Gordon. Madison Layden-Zay is also set to return to Purdue after a year away.