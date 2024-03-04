A few weeks ago Braden Smith was omitted from the semifinalist list for the Bob Cousy Award, given to the country's best point guard.

The Hoops Hall committee has since see the error of their ways.

Today the list of five finalists was released and Smith was on it:

Braden Smith - Purdue

Tyler Kolek - Marquette

Jamal Shead - Houston

Mark Sears - Alabama

Tristen Newton - UConn

The five finalists are a large reason these five teams are among the nation's elite. Smith has a small advantage in consideration with head-to-head wins against Marquette and Alabama, too.

Braden enters the Illinois game on Tuesday night as the only player in America to averaging at least 13.0 points, 7.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game (13.1 PPG, 7.1 APG, 5.9 RPG). Smith and Michigan State’s Magic Johnson (1978-79) are the only players in Big Ten history to amass at least 375 points, 200 assists, 170 rebounds and 50 steals in a season, with at least four games remaining to play.

Smith has 206 assists on the season, just one shy of the school record set by Bruce Parkinson (207) in 1974-75.