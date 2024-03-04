Braden Smith Named Cousy Award Finalist
A few weeks ago Braden Smith was omitted from the semifinalist list for the Bob Cousy Award, given to the country's best point guard.
The Hoops Hall committee has since see the error of their ways.
Today the list of five finalists was released and Smith was on it:
Braden Smith - Purdue
Tyler Kolek - Marquette
The five finalists are a large reason these five teams are among the nation's elite. Smith has a small advantage in consideration with head-to-head wins against Marquette and Alabama, too.
Braden enters the Illinois game on Tuesday night as the only player in America to averaging at least 13.0 points, 7.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game (13.1 PPG, 7.1 APG, 5.9 RPG). Smith and Michigan State’s Magic Johnson (1978-79) are the only players in Big Ten history to amass at least 375 points, 200 assists, 170 rebounds and 50 steals in a season, with at least four games remaining to play.
Smith has 206 assists on the season, just one shy of the school record set by Bruce Parkinson (207) in 1974-75.
Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOAD to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com
Boiler Upload is an affiliate partner with Homefield Apparel, a premium collegiate apparel brand based in Indianapolis. They feature licensed vintage designs for over 150 different colleges and universities from the Colorado School of Mines all the way to most of the Big Ten. This, of course, includes Purdue. I can speak from experience that their Purdue line is fabulous, including the awesome 1967 Rose Bowl retro tee. Visit Homefield and use code BOILERUPLOAD for a discount on their unique designs.
The 2023-24 season means a new TV deal for the Big Ten. Football and basketball will have games scattered across FOX, FS1, BTN, NBC, CBS, and Peacock. If you're looking for a service that has live sports consider both FuboTV and Hulu (with live sports). Boiler Upload is also an affiliate sponsor with Peacock, where new Peacock subscriptions help keep the lights on here.
Finally, the best way to see a game is in person, so book a room at the Hampton Inn & Suites near campus and get your tickets via Stubhub.