Braden Smith wins major point guard award

"If basketball is an art form, it resides in the position of a point guard doing his magic on the floor," Bob Cousy said in a congratulatory video to Braden Smith, Big Ten Player of the Year, and now, college basketball's Point Guard of the Year, an award named after the great Bob Cousy.



Smith's magic helped lead Purdue to a national championship last year, and this year, the junior brought Purdue back to the Sweet 16 despite the loss of back to back National Player of the Year Zach Edey.



Smith, a true point guard and the best play maker in the country, saved his best for last, tossing 15 assists, including assisting on all 12 of Purdue's second half baskets against the #1 ranked Houston defense in the Sweet Sixteen.



Smith led the entire nation with a 44.1% assist rate last season on his way to averaging 15.8 points a game, 8.7 assists, and 4.5 rebounds.



Smith won the Big Ten Player of the Year and broke Magic Johnson's longstanding Big Ten record for most assist per game in a conference season. Smith also became Purdue's all-time leading assist man in just his third year.



Smith has been a day one starter for Matt Painter, and has started every game of his career. Smith had 313 assists this season and enters the off season with 758 career assists. That means Smith would need 318 assists next season to break the all-time assists record in NCAA basketball.



Smith is one of four finalists for the the John Wooden Award, and will enter next season a favorite for the award.