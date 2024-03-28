One of the most overlooked groups on Purdue's roster heading into 2024 is Brick Haley's defensive line. The defensive front is tasked with replacing two starters and adding a number of new faces in the mix at the start of spring practice. While Haley has optimism for the unit, he thinks there is still much room for improvement. "A work in progress. They got the right attitude. They come out and they put in work every day. I think, you know, the objective is for us to get better day by day and I think they're grasping that attitude and those things that we want to get done. So, they're working on it every day. So, I'm happy with where we are," Haley said on Thursday. The Boilermakers will seemingly have an open competition across the defensive line throughout the spring and fall after the departures of starters Malik Langham and Isaiah Nichols, who both used up their eligibility last year. Replacing the big man tandem will not be easy, but it could offer an opportunity for more depth in 2024. "That's a tough call. Because both of those guys were experienced guys. Played for football for a long time. They understood the game, it was important to them," Haley said. "I think we'll have a little bit more depth than we had last year, because Isaiah and those guys were like staples." Haley will have a pair of veterans who he hopes will step into leadership roles both on and off the field this fall, in Joe Anderson and Cole Brevard. Brevard is the only remaining starter from last year's front line, who had the biggest role of his collegiate career under Haley and company. The nose tackle is also looking a bit slimmer this spring, thanks to a yoga routine, which Haley thinks will pay dividends next season. "I'm looking for Cole to have a really good year. Cole has worked his butt off. He's probably lost 20-22 pounds. So he's probably in the best shape he's ever been in his life. It shows in practice. His attitude's totally different because of the weight loss and he just kind of continues to work every day to get better. I want him to be a dominant guy inside and with the body and the strength and the things that he has, he can do that," Haley said.

Brevard took a step forward in 2023, and expects to do the same in 2024, but an increased leadership role is also in the cards for the Boilers' starting nose tackle. "I feel like I am. I try to like lead by example for the most part, making sure I go to class or take my vitamins and I'm making sure I'm on time for like all the meetings and stuff. I also try to perfect my craft in individuals so the other defensive tackles can follow me," Brevard said. The same can be said for sixth-year defensive end Joe Anderson, who is ready to break through in his final year of college football this fall, coming back to West Lafayette to prove himself with the Boilermakers. "The coaches, they're expecting a lot out of me and my teammates as well. I'm just trying to step up and lead and be vocal every day and lead by example," Anderson said. "I still got a lot to prove. I feel like last season was just a start and this season is going to be better." Joining Anderson and Brevard is the lone addition via the portal, and the fourth SEC lineman to come to Purdue in the last two years, in the form of Kentucky's Jamarius Dinkins. The former Wildcat has missed time this spring due to injury, but has positioned himself to earn a starting role within Haley's unit. "With Spider, he's bringing size, some quickness and some agility. So, I'm excited about, you know, getting him on the field and getting him going," Haley said. Purdue also has veteran presences in the form of Mo Omonode, Jeffrey M'Ba and Damarjhe Lewis, who have gotten snaps over the course of their careers, but will be asked to take on larger roles. Lewis, who was dealt with injuries over the last two season, may finally be getting back to full strength and has shown Haley some positives in the first two weeks of spring practice. "I think the Damarjhe is getting healthy. I'm not the doc, I don't know all the things that go on there, but he's moved around a lot better. He's done some really good things here in the four practices, five practice that he's been in. He's doing good," Haley said. Meanwhile, M'Ba is yet another defender that the staff is looking for to take a step forward and continue his significant improvement since joining the Boilermakers last spring by way of Auburn. "I think Jeffrey M'Ba is growing. He's not there yet. I think he's working to be a complete player. He's not quite that complete player that we want right now, but his effort, his attitude has made him a lot better than he was when he got here last spring. It's day and night from last spring to this point," Haley said.

Outside of the core group of six veterans, the Boilermakers also have a flurry of young talent expected to serve in rotational roles in 2024. That group features three players currently on campus in Chops Harkless, Drake Carlson and true freshman Demeco Kennedy. Harkless has transformed his body, similar to Brevard, after dealing with some ailments last season. The 315-pound nose tackle was one of the most talented members of the 2023 recruiting class and could begin to make an impact as a redshirt freshman. "Chops is starting to grow and get better every day. So I'm excited about him. He had a great weight loss too. He's lost about 28 pounds and is really, really doing well. I'm very proud of where he is right now," Haley said. Harkless and Drake Carlson round out Purdue's nose tackle position, while Kennedy can line up at either defensive end or defensive tackle. Haley has been impressed by the Kentucky native, who has come in and just worked since getting to campus in January. "I think as a young player, he's come in and adapted to what's going on. I don't think the lights are too big for him right now. He comes in, he participates, he does what he needs to get done and he's been competitive," Haley said. "That's one of the things that I really liked about him. He's competitive. He's really, really quiet young man. He just goes about his business and does things the way it needs to be done." This summer, incoming freshmen Caleb Mitchell Irving and Jamari Payne could both enter the mix as potential depth pieces after signing with the Boilermakers as three-star recruits in the 2024 recruiting class. Both defensive linemen offer intriguing options with their size and athleticism.