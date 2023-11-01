Purdue looks to shake off its third straight defeat heading into Saturday night, but that task will not be easy as the Boilermakers travel up to Ann Arbor to take on No. 2 Michigan in The Big House. The College Football Playoff contenders have gotten out to an 8-0 start despite controversy swirling for the second time this year, this time a sign stealing scandal, which has the college football world awaiting new information each day. There have been no such issues on the field for Jim Harbaugh and company. Boiler Upload dives into Michigan by the numbers and looks at which Wolverines will be on Purdue's scouting report heading into Saturday.

Offense:

Jim Harbaugh's offense is enjoying another successful campaign so far in 2023, being one of the top units in the nation. The Wolverines are averaging just over 40 points per game through eight contests, which is almost identical to their nightly output from a year ago. That mark is good for 6th best in the country and tops in the Big Ten this season. The difference between Michigan's attack from a year ago to now is an improved passing game, behind junior signal caller J.J. McCarthy. The Wolverines are averaging nearly 30 more yards per game through the air in 2023 and McCarthy is on pace to easily break his career-high in passing touchdowns. A large part in that has been the play of wide receiver Roman Wilson, who is second in the country in receiving touchdowns, and possibly the Big Ten's top tight end duo of Colston Loveland and AJ Barner. The other side of that improved air attack has been a dip in production from the run game, which has not been as potent as it was a season ago. Michigan is still averaging 174.3 yards per game on the ground behind Blake Corum, but it is a far cry from the 238 yards the Wolverines averaged last season. Make no mistake, Michigan's ground game is still among the Big Ten's best despite a step back in yardage, and a large part in that has been the offensive line play. The Wolverines have given up just eight sacks on the season, which comes as no surprise with the talent in the trenches.

Wolverines to watch...

JJ McCarthy: Quarterback McCarthy took the reigns from Cade McNamara early in 2022 and didn't give them back during his sophomore campaign. The former highly-touted signal caller has now taken the next step and has inserted himself in Heisman conversations heading into November. He leads the Big Ten in completion percentage, along with being second in touchdowns and third in passing yards this season. McCarthy is among the best quarterbacks in the country as he leads the Wolverines to what could be another College Football Playoff appearance. Blake Corum: Running back It hasn't been the same type of success that we're used to seeing out of Blake Corum, but the Wolverines' tailback is still amongst the best at his position in the conference. Corum has 605 yards through eight games and is tied for the most rushing touchdowns in the country this season with 13. Roman Wilson: Wide receiver After the departure of Ronnie Bell this off-season, Michigan was in need of a wide receiver to step up in 2023. Roman Wilson has answered the call and more. The senior pass catcher is second in the nation in receiving touchdowns with 10 and one of eight in the Big Ten with more than 400 receiving yards. If not for Marvin Harrison Jr., Wilson may be the Big Ten Receiving of the Year. Colston Loveland: Tight end Similar to Wilson, Colston Loveland was tasked with replacing an NFL talent in Luke Schoonmaker and has done just that. Loveland is second among all Big Ten tight ends with 364 yards and leads the conference with four touchdown catches. The sophomore standout is well on his way to becoming another tight end from Ann Arbor to head to the NFL.

Oct 21, 2023; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Mike Sainristil (0) celebrates with defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows (18) at the end of their game with the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports (© Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports)

Defense:

Surprise, surprise, Michigan has an elite defense. What else is new? The Wolverines have continued their defensive prowess in 2023, allowing just 5.9 points per game this season, while the next closest team (Ohio State) has surrendered 10 per night. The only team to muster more than seven points against the suffocating defense? Minnesota, as hard as that is to believe. It is worth noting that Michigan has played just one conference opponent that is scoring 22 or more points per game, which was Rutgers in week four. However, the Wolverines haven't given up much defensively no matter who the opponent is. Jesse Minter's group also leads the nation in total defense and defensive touchdowns (four) this season. All four of those defensive scores have come from interceptions, which have been a common occurrence this season. Michigan is in the top ten of the country in turnover margin at +8. As Purdue enters Saturday trending in the wrong direction offensively, averaging less than 10 points per game over its last three outings, matchup with Michigan is the furthest thing from what Hudson Card and company need right now. Michigan has 15 players who have a defensive grade of 75.0 or higher by Pro Football Focus. For reference, the Boilermakers have just three. It goes without saying, this defense has next to no holes.

Wolverines to watch...