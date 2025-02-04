Purdue vs. Iowa player grades: Track meet favors Boilers' stars

Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) and Braden Smith (3) combined for 56 points Tuesday night. (Photo by Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Purdue braved the final minutes of its game in Iowa City, Iowa as the Hawkeyes clanged open shots off iron. After the hollow springing continued for the better part of three minutes, the Boilers had secured a win.



The final shooting percentages were high in a game played as a race, a welcome return to efficiency for Purdue (18-5, 10-2 Big Ten). The Boilers hit 48% of their 3s after dipping under 30% over their previous five games.



Defensive contributions were fairly light against Iowa (13-9, 4-7), but Purdue's stars brought their offense. Junior center Trey Kaufman-Renn and junior guard Braden Smith combined for 56 points in the 90-81 win.



Player stats below, with ratings to follow:



Braden Smith: A

He had his best scoring outing of the season, achieving his second-highest total on only 15 field goal attempts and four free throws. He could hardly miss from any distance.



The star guard also added six rebounds and four assists, but absorbed four turnovers on his line, too. Two of them came in the late first half as Iowa double teams cornered him toward the half line.



And though his creation appeared to be down Tuesday, there were plenty of Caleb Furst free throws courtesy of Smith dishes that didn't make it into the assist column.



Fletcher Loyer: B+

Took until the second half to score his first points, but once Loyer gets going, look out. He provided the shooting punch Purdue needed (3-of-5 on 3s) and abused Hawkeye close-outs with four assists.



Trey Kaufman-Renn: A

In a story that keeps repeating itself, Kaufman-Renn was limited in the first half by foul trouble, but it didn't get in his way in the second half; not much of anything did, in fact. The big man finished with 25 points, seven rebounds (four offensive) and four assists in one of his most well-rounded outputs of the year.



Kaufman-Renn could have had five assists. He made a pass bigs aren't supposed to make in the mid-second half, hitting a wide-open C.J. Cox on a skip pass to the perimeter.



C.J. Cox: B

Scored 7 in the second half as Purdue clung to a lead, including a definitely planned 28-foot straightaway bank shot to bust the Hawkeyes' sparsely-used zone.



Caleb Furst: B

Played as a free throw and dunk merchant when Kaufman-Renn threw Iowa's defense out of balance. Two steals and offensive rebounds a piece helped, but he was beaten too often around the rim to receive high marks on defense.



Myles Colvin: B-

Hard to grade someone who only saw the floor for eight minutes, but the limited run, including no time in the second half, plays into it. It seemed Painter didn't need Colvin's athleticism against an Iowa team more quick than explosive.



Camden Heide: B+



Heide didn't hit his 3s (1-of-4), but corralled five rebounds. He also nabbed two steals.



Gicarri Harris: B-

His primary matchup Josh Dix took him for a bit of a ride (27 points) but, like in the Indiana game after Trey Galloway had lit up down the stretch, Harris made a play when it counted: He robbed the Hawkeyes of a crucial late possession with a steal as they threatened to come back.



Raleigh Burgess: W



Played five minutes as Matt Painter didn't particularly need his size.



