Fifth-year senior Cassidy Hardin has found her role with Purdue women's basketball this season and is thriving in it.

"I think first and foremost, my role is to be a leader to all the younger kids on the team and kind of be a role model by example, but also the vocal leader. Kind of the bridge between the coaches and the players," Hardin said.

Hardin has been with the Boilermakers for longer than anyone on the roster and knows her veteran presence is key for the team's success. Hardin embraces the leadership role that she has taken in the program over the last two years.

"I think a lot of them look to me, just for poise," Hardin said, "If they don't know what they're doing, they'll ask me questions or if I start to see them kind of panicking in a way, I guess, I serve as that person that could kind of calm them down.”

What Hardin brings to the table makes a big impact on her teammates according to head coach Katie Gearlds.

"When she wasn't shooting it well, the kid just took it too personally. Like I'm letting my team down," Gearlds said. "I just tell her relax and have fun, but that was contagious. You see her take some responsibility and then everybody else kind of starts to feel the same way.”

Not only did Gearlds compliment Hardin's leadership qualities, but so did senior guard Abbey Ellis, who is in her second year playing with the fifth-year sharpshooter.

“Cassidy brings like that senior [presence], calm and collected, she knows what she's doing. She's so reliable on offense and defense," Abbey Ellis said of her teammate.

Hardin's leadership goes deeper than the basketball court. Ellis says that Hardin is someone all of her teammates can count on outside of basketball as well.

"Off the court, she's like our mom. So you know we love her as a friend but also a teammate, she keeps our heads together," Ellis said.