Former Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne to visit West Lafayette

For those wondering whether Purdue would target another quarterback in the transfer portal this spring, you've got your answer. Former Boilermaker signal caller Ryan Browne is set to be back on campus for a visit today, as Boiler Upload subscribers knew last night.

Browne was one of the key departures earlier this off-season, when he transferred from Purdue to North Carolina, where he was getting first team reps for Bill Belichick's offense in Chapel Hill.

The now redshirt sophomore hit the portal again on Wednesday after going through spring practice with the Tar Heels, with a return to West Lafayette very much on the table. Last season, Browne appeared in eight games for Purdue, including two starts, having 532 yards and four touchdowns to two interceptions, while also rushing for 155 yards on the ground.

As Purdue searches for answers at the quarterback position, Browne is a potential option to add to the competition that currently consists of Malachi Singleton, EJ Colson, Bennett Meredith, and Evans Chuba for offensive coordinator Josh Henson.